Our Pledge of Allegiance refers to America as “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” But the “under God” phrase deserves consideration in the context of inflated and distorted attributions of Christian influence in our nation’s history by today’s “Christian Nationalists.”
The phrase “under God” was a 1954 amendment to the original 1892 Pledge. It was a response to the “Red Scare” and pressure from right-wing zealots like Sen. Joe McCarthy.
Today, right-wing zealots like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Doug Mastriano, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz — and others who call themselves “Christian Nationalists” — insist that America is not just a nation “under God,” it is a nation “under a Christian God.” They argue “that the American nation is defined by Christianity,” and that America is and must remain a Christian nation because to them “American identity is inextricable from Christianity.”
Boebert, a Republican Congresswoman from Colorado, offered insight on this topic: “The church is supposed to direct the government, the government is not supposed to direct the church. I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk.”
Aligned politically with the MAGA and Q-Anon crowd, these Christian Nationalists ignore:
n the actual words (or absence of words) inscribed in our foundational documents;
n the intentions of the authors; and
n the historical context in which the documents were written.
First, the fact that these Christian Nationalists believe the authors of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence were animated by Christian zeal and the propagation of the Christian faith proves that they have not read (or have not understood) either document.
If they had read the Constitution carefully, they would have noticed it does not once mention the word “God.” Not once. Nor does it mention “Christ” or “Christianity.” Not once. Not even in some vaguely allusive form.
Nor does the Declaration of Independence mention the words “God,” “Jesus,” “Christ,” “Holy Ghost,” or “Christianity.” There are, however, four vague phrases of the sort one might expect from a practicing 18th century Deist, such as “Nature’s God,” “Creator,” “Supreme Judge,” and “Divine Providence.” But not one of these phrases attaches to a specific religion such as Christianity, or a specific deity such as “the Father, the Son, or the Holy Ghost.”
Second, these Christian Nationalists seem unaware that America was deliberately founded as a secular pluralistic nation. Our Founding Fathers intentionally rejected the idea of an established Church — even a Christian one; hence the First Amendment. Separation of church and state was a bedrock principle for very specific historical purposes: The architects of the new nation were determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past, especially by incorporating in its Constitution a favored status for a particular religion.
One example of problems with nations governed “under God” can be traced back to early medieval Europe. Hundreds of years after the death of Christ, the early medieval Church created a pattern of heaven — a hierarchy of God and his angels. In the 6th century A.D., there was imagined a heaven ruled by a three-person God: the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost. This “Holy Trinity” was supported, in a descending order of importance, by the hierarchy of angels: Seraphim, Cherubim, Thrones, Dominations, Virtues, Powers, Principalities and Archangels until the lowest, largest rank — “The Saved,” those dead humans who had lived a virtuous life and passed through the gates of heaven to live a joyful eternity.
This heavenly hierarchy was adopted in earthly form by the Roman Church: The Pope represented God on Earth. His hierarchy consisted not of angels but of cardinals, archbishops, bishops, priests, deacons, and the lowest rung: the congregation.
This hierarchical pattern was later adapted by Christendom’s kings, claiming they were God’s divinely anointed agents in the political sphere. They were attended not by a hierarchy of angels or cardinals, but rather by princes, dukes, marquesses, earls,viscounts, barons, baronets, the gentry and the largest class, the commoners.
As the Church’s wealth increased, so did the power of its hierarchy and its influence over nations. One method of intimidation used by the Catholic Church was the Inquisition, which detected and punished heretics. The tools of the Inquisition were torture, excommunication, exile, permanent imprisonment, confiscation of property, and finally death — burning at the stake being the preferred punishment.
It wasn’t about Jesus Christ. It was about maintaining power over the people.
So, to suggest that “American identity is inextricable from Christianity” is nonsense. The authors of the Declaration and the Constitution knew from recent history that any established Church might acquire power sufficient to enforce its own orthodoxy on dissenting minds and bodies.
Jefferson, Hamilton, Franklin, and Madison and others were well-educated men, steeped in history. And while many of these men were practicing Christians in their daily lives, they did not let religious faith or dogma influence public policy.
They understood how nations “under God” treated people seeking “liberty and freedom for all.”
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
