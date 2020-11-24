The Thanksgiving weekend has traditionally generated the heaviest traffic flow of the year. When we were living in Rhode Island, we would normally visit my wife’s family in New Jersey. If possible, we would drive down on Tuesday, a trip of about four hours. But if we waited until Wednesday, the drive could easily claim six or seven hours.
This year, because of the devastating coronavirus pandemic, we are warned not to plan our traditional family Thanksgiving gatherings. Some of us will still risk the turkey times together, but probably most of us will stay home. But how do we observe Thanksgiving alone?
We often glide over the main purpose of the day — the giving of thanks — to concentrate on family, food and football. One year I spent the holiday at the home of a casual friend, and because I am a minister our host said, “Rev. Bronkar, will you offer a brief prayer before we eat?”
But this year we could spend more time focusing on the what and why of Thanksgiving. Remember the words of the old gospel hymn: “Count your blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
While we are eating, let’s think together about how this food actually came to our table. If we are dining on turkey, let’s be aware that our bird escaped the presidential pardon, and gave its life for our enjoyment. Farmers raised it, killed it and sold it to a food supplier, who delivered it to the market where we were able to purchase it. Our vegetables were likely grown and harvested by immigrant workers who were underpaid so that we could better afford the cost of our groceries.
The food that we receive so easily is actually the product of the efforts of a number of people we will never know. Thank you, God, for our food.
As we are sequestered for our Thanksgiving, why not take time to contact those who are normally seated around your table, either by phone or by Zoom? And don’t forget that weird relative, for whom you breathed a sigh of relief because you wouldn’t have to engage in a heated political debate with them during dinner. Call and ask how they are doing, tell them you miss them this year and wish them a happy Thanksgiving.
This year, we know that the virus has caused many people to lose their jobs, and a lot of them are struggling to put pork and beans on their table, let alone a Thanksgiving turkey. So offer a prayer of thanks for your bounty, and if you haven’t already done so, send a generous gift to a food bank or other organization that provides free food for those struggling folks. They may be invisible to us, but they are out there and our Thanksgiving is a sham if we ignore them.
Be thankful for our great country. We are enduring a critical transition right now, but would you want to live in those nations we see on TV that are engaged in violent forms of civil war?
Pray that God will assist you to help heal the divisions that are weakening our union. As much as we can, let’s try to make 2021 a better year than 2020, because all of our problems aren’t due to the virus.
OK, now that dinner is over, and you are more thankful than you usually are at Thanksgiving, go ahead and watch those football games, and reserve your arguments for them. And have a blessed and happy Thanksgiving.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar@gmail.com.
