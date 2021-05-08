Time was, I began a 19-year stint of skydiving. My discipline became “speed-jumping.” After plane exit and free-
falling to about 12,000 feet above Mother Earth, my typical speed had become 200-plus mph.
To increase speed, I kept my body vertical. The tradeoff was that my line of vision was such that the ground could not be used to monitor closeness to the earth. To compensate, I developed a “sense” for when to transition to belly-to-Earth, to slow down and to deploy my parachute without blowing the thing up.
“Actual” clock time in freefall was a smidge less than a minute. For me, however, in freefall, time was neither fast nor slow, it wasn’t there. It simply did not exist. That experience convinced me that time is artificial.
Isaac Newton would have disagreed; he thought time a real entity. To him, time was unquestionably real, flowing ever onward, regardless of whether anything else was occurring. In “Principia,” he wrote that “Absolute, true, mathematical time, of itself, and from its own nature, flows equably without relation to anything external.”
Time does seem to flow of its own accord. It has other properties as well, like measurable duration and sequential order, from past-to-present-to-future.
And scientists agree that a second of time is “9,192,631,770 periods of the radiation corresponding to the transition between the two hyperfine levels of the ground state of the cesium 133 atom.” Duh?
Yet, a body wonders if time is not simply a subjective experience. After all, are birthdays not light years away for a teenager but every five minutes for a “senior”?
Science writer Jim Holt tells us that theoretical physicist John Archibald Wheeler said, tongue-in-cheek, that he acquired an understanding of time from a scribbling on the wall of the men’s room at the Pecan Street Café in Austin, Texas. It went like this: “Time is nature’s way to keep everything from happening all at once.”
Einstein showed us that time is not a constant. It’s distorted or “warped” by mass and speed.
Time goes “slower” with growing proximity to mass. So, time at the Earth’s surface is slower than at a mountain top. The mountain top is farther from the mass of Earth.
Time also goes slower as speed increases. The faster we move the more time slows down. A precision watch in an airplane will run behind that displayed by a precision watch on the ground.
This is because a moving object experiences a shorter duration than a stationary object.
Einstein theorized all this business about 60 years before devices were sophisticated enough to test it. Then in the 1970s and numerous times since, gadgets like atomic clocks have repeatedly validated Einstein’s theories of relativity.
The upshot is that absolute time does not exist.
Carlo Rovelli is an Italian theoretical physicist specializing in quantum gravity, and author of “The Order of Time.” Rovelli studies atoms and subatomic particles. At that microscopic level, Rovelli says, “the difference between past and future vanishes . . . time vanishes.” We’ll take his word on that.
Rovelli explains how “now” (the present) is fantasy. It goes something like this: Play like your sister is an astronaut who has been sent to Mars. You ring her up with your smartphone. The two of you can converse and see each other. You say, “What are you doing ‘now’”?
The distance to Mars from Earth varies but averages 140 million miles, the distance light must travel from her to reach your eyes. At the speed of light, we’re looking, on average, at about a 12-minute duration. So, Rovelli says, “When you see her, you’re really not seeing her as she is ‘now,’ you’re seeing her in the past.” She may even have already returned to Earth.
So, though time is chimerical, neuroscientist David Eagleman explains that memory is what causes time to seemingly speed up as we age. “We have more things to remember when we’re children. Everything’s new so there’s a lot to remember and that takes time. As we age, we don’t remember the elements of experience, rather we remember in ‘chunks.’ That takes less time.”
Adrian Bejan, Duke University professor, agrees: “Days seemed to last longer in your youth because the young mind receives more images during one day than the same mind in old age.” Fewer images are recorded in memory by older people, producing faster “playback.”
One thing I remember is when my doctoral committee chairman would collect me for a walk around the UNC Greensboro campus. He talked a lot about time, living in the “now,” “becoming,” how each of us has all the time there is, and so on. Back then, I figured his head was all burned up by ruminations of old dead philosophers, Sartre, Kierkegaard, Nietzche, that crew.
Funny how time makes sense out of things.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident, for the time being.
