For the better part of two decades, I had an unshakable gnawing at the back of my mind to purchase land. Constant military moves brought me to various locales across this great nation but there was never that “aha” moment to act.
Then one day, while driving through the Sandhills’ horse country, it hit me like a flash — buy a horse farm. I do not recall ever having been on a horse. I am from the suburbs.
I have always enjoyed gardening, but what does one do with a horse farm? So, we embarked on what we thought to be an individual family journey. What we did not realize was that thousands were experiencing a similar gnawing. An urban evacuation was underway, one which might put us on a course to a rural renaissance in America.
There is always a natural migration of a population. The two last great migrations were initially from farms into the city during the Industrial Revolution, then from the city to the suburbs after World War II. Additionally, from about the 1960s until the end of the century we experienced a rapid decline in the family farm, and a move toward land consolidation and commercial farming.
Many thought the family farm was a relic of the past. Walt Disney demonstrated at Epcot Center how we could finally eliminate the farm and grow stuff indoors, under lights, spraying bare roots with nutrients and water. It seemed a foregone conclusion.
Even today, the data supports this perspective. Farmers are getting older, the younger generation is not interested in taking over, and large tracts of land are turning into housing developments. But, as with any renaissance, seeds were sown (pun intended) for what we see today.
The proliferation of the internet and the growth of the gig-economy enabled flight from the city. Then, increased competition in shipping drove delivery costs down to make moving goods more efficient. At the same time there seemed to be an increased demand for individually produced goods by a skilled craftsman, and a knowledge of where and how our food was produced. Small-scale local artisans and farmers now had access to a global supply chain and customer base.
An explosion in “agritourism” followed, which worked great for the family farm; however, that was not its only effect. I think young families became intrigued with the simplicity of rural living and caught the bug.
SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19, is accelerating this renaissance. The pandemic demonstrated what people were intuitively sensing: My white-collar office job does not require me to be physically present.
Additionally, food safety and security were no longer a novelty, limited to family “You Pick” trips to the local farm on the weekend. “Buy local” was not just an advertising slogan. Grocery store shelves were bare at times. Global markets were not as resilient as we had been led to believe. Some wondered, what exactly is that foreign country (or commercial farm) putting on the produce I get at the grocery store? Knowing who grows my corn and raises the beef I eat became a legitimate concern for many.
Becoming a local producer certainly raised my awareness. Sure, it could be the phenomenon where I never noticed blue VW Beetles until I bought one; but there is visible anecdotal evidence around me.
A local beef producer is overwhelmed with orders for his beef — nearly 200 percent more orders than 2019. Farms and farmers were deemed essential businesses during the pandemic.
The data on the exodus from the city is before us — home purchases and new home construction during the pandemic are at historic levels. I see that very construction in the areas around me which used to be farmland.
The preponderance of the construction does not appear to be subdivisions either. I see many single homes going up on land. Then I am attending a class on running a small to midsize farming operation and the professor states upfront that he sees the early signs of a “renaissance in small farming operations.” I am now paying attention.
My journey to farming brought me in contact recently with a book by Victor Davis Hanson titled “The Other Greeks.” While the book laments the demise of family farms in America, the thesis Hanson posits is that the sole success of the Greek city-state was the result of the small, family run farm. It was these small farms (7-10 acres), engaged in intensive agriculture of permanent crops, which produced excess food, thus enabling the growth of cities.
Less subsistence farming meant more free time for other activities: art, science, trade. Because the cities were essential markets for them, these farmers engaged in their politics, bringing with them the grounded morals and perspectives which working the land teaches.
The city-state prospered. Could America be returning to this formula for success?
Nick Lasala lives in Cameron.
