Can you wrap your head around America’s divisiveness? Possibly not.
And possibly, the last time Americans were united was in the 1950s, glued together by the cohesiveness required to win World War II a decade before. Americans returning from their war roles generally occupied their same pre-war gender, religious, ethnic and economic statuses.
Change was in the offing, though. American troops had experienced different cultures and returned with different ideas. And Black citizens in legal circles were working on what would grow to become a cataclysmic cultural change. It became the case Brown v. Board of Education.
In 1954, Thurgood Marshall, later the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice, led a successful assault on the “separate but equal” doctrine that undergirded segregation. Activists in other milieus noticed.
The 1950s gave way to earth-shaking cultural upheaval in the 1960s and ’70s. Racial strife, women’s rights, the sexual revolution, abortion, birth control, prayer in public schools, the Vietnam War — all were crammed into just those two decades. And all became forerunners for what we are experiencing today.
To the political left, the torrent of change was overdue. To the right, ethnic, religious, sexual and political changes overlapped, outpaced one’s ability to adapt, and threatened their way of life. America’s present polarization is the denouement.
In his January 2021 inaugural address, President Biden said, “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation.” Ten months later, Newsweek.com reported a poll showing 32 percent thought he was succeeding. And 42 percent thought President Biden, himself, stoked partisanship and division.
Biden illustrated for us on Jan. 24. He called Fox reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid SOB” (minus the abbreviation), after Doocy asked Biden whether inflation was a political liability.
Biden had to get in line. Barack Obama wasn’t yet president when, during his first campaign, he commented that “economic decline in the Rust Belt had compelled people there to ‘cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them.’”
No president, though, tops Donald Trump. Whereas most presidents play to the political center, Foreignaffairs.com says, “Trump was the first U.S. president within living memory to wield polarization as a core political strategy, deliberately seeking to intensify partisan emotions around the most divisive issues facing the country."
Trump did his wielding, and successfully, through social media. According to Pew Research, seven in 10 Americans say they sometimes use a social media site.
That was old news to Trump. The Wall Street Journal says Trump “heartened those on the populist right, who thought they finally had a president who understood their grievances but infuriated those who thought he shattered social and political norms and used anger and divisiveness as political tools to his own benefit.”
Yet is it Trump that Americans blame for fanning the flames of divisiveness? No. According to a survey of 20,000 people by Gallup and the Knight Foundation, “84 percent of Americans believe the news media is the cause” of our division. “Americans perceive inaccurate news to be intentional — either because the reporter is misrepresenting the facts or making them up entirely.”
A close runner up would be none other than the last entity it should be, the U.S. Supreme Court. Americans agree that justices should keep their opinions non-partisan, but last month, Pew Research Center reported, “majorities of Republicans and Democrats said that justices were not doing a good job at keeping their personal political views out of cases.” Over the past three years, researchers say the share of adults with a favorable view of the Court has declined 15 percentage points.
Even the “process” for selecting justices is suspect. No better example is Biden's choice to replace Justice Stephen Breyer with Ketanji Brown Jackson. It’s almost impossible to question whether Jackson is qualified: magna cum laude, Harvard College; cum laude, Harvard Law School; and nine years on federal courts, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, considered the nation's second most powerful court.
But what were President Biden’s litmus tests for his Court selection? Race, then gender, then qualifications, in that polarizing order; “affirmative action” divisiveness.
“America’s division has become so entrenched,” says Harvardpolitics.com, “that it’s sent the notion of ‘E Pluribus Unum’ — ‘Out of many, one’ — into the wind.”
Fred Cook, director of the University of Southern California Center for Public Relations, said, “It’s clear from our analysis that polarization has become a permanent fixture in American culture.”
Will we find a way to resolve our polarization? I wouldn’t bet the ranch on it.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
