Recently, I was introduced to someone new. I asked her where they had lived previously. She responded that they had lived in Richmond and then added that they left because of all the “woke” stuff going on there.
Having grown up there, I had some inkling as to what the speaker was referring.
In Richmond, there is a street named Monument Avenue with statues of Civil War generals. In recent years, there was a movement to remove them. There was also opposition to this effort with opponents characterizing the removal as woke.
Given my history in the area, suggestions that being woke as to racial issues is a bad thing strikes me as significantly lacking in the Christian virtue of compassion.
I moved to Virginia in the 1960’s. On my first day going to school, I walked to the bus stop. As a bus drove by carrying black students, all the white kids ran and hid. Evidently the mere sight of a black child was something to be avoided by my classmates who attended the all white school.
I was taught in history class that the most important year in Virginia’s history was “the red letter year of 1619” when the first slaves arrived. During my middle school years, most of the students walked out when a judge issued a desegregation order. And then there were the crosses that had been burned down the road from my neighborhood by the Ku Klux Klan.
Some might say that this is all in the past. However, this unfortunate saga continues. When contractors were sought to remove the monuments, not a single white-owned contractor would bid. And even more revealing, several of them, when asked to bid, responded with racial epithets.
Well some might respond that that is in Richmond, it is not reflective of us in the Sandhills. Again the unfortunate reality is that it is.
Early in my tenure as Southern Pines town manager, I discovered that the local funeral home that was handling cemetery plot sales for the town cemetery would not sell plots to African Americans. I brought those sales back in house and expanded the cemetery to ensure everyone in town could be buried there, not just whites.
More recently, I heard one local black professional reveal that whenever he gets dressed in the morning before work, he always wears his name tag that identifies him as having a managerial position. If he does not, he is treated poorly by those with whom he interacts.
In another case, I heard about how a black high school student was stopped by police for running on the greenway trail next to Knoll Road in Southern Pines. The officer could not identify anything that the athlete had done to justify her detention except that she looked “out of place.” I do not hesitate to point out that when we built that trail, I never proposed — and the Council never adopted — an ordinance making it illegal for black runners to use the trail.
So I cannot see how anyone would think ill of the effort to remove the statues of traitorous men who fought against the United States in an effort to continue the subjugation of an entire race of people. Nor how any Christian could not have compassion for those who have been subjected throughout the whole of the American experience to everything from enslavement to lynching to discrimination.
As Barry Glanzer, Ph.D, of the Baylor University Institute for Studies of Religion writes in The Christian Scholar’s Review, “Jesus has compassion in the face of legitimate suffering or distress and then from that compassion acts immediately to alleviate the suffering or problem.” He goes on to say “that is the same compassion by which the triune God transforms the world. We as God’s image bearers should demonstrate such compassion…Christians should be characterized by thoughtful and directed compassion that enhances human flourishing in the long run, which is God’s compassion.”
As I have previously written, the rise of white “Christian” nationalism since the 1980’s has not resulted in more people coming to Christ and that does not appear to be an objective of this movement.
In fact, the white “Christian” nationalists’ attacks on “woke” are actually attacks on the very faith with which they self-identify, a faith based on God’s compassion toward the world and all of those within it — a faith that compels its followers to emulate that same compassion if we would but hear Christ’s message of love for all.
