In a recent letter to the editor, a constituent questioned my absence at the NAACP forum on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church. She contrasted that I attended the Pinehurst Forum at the Carolina Hotel on Friday, Oct. 15. She then questioned how I could claim to be preparing for trial on Oct. 14 for the NAACP forum, but made no mention of preparing for trial on Oct. 15.
The fact is the Pinehurst Forum event at the Carolina Hotel was at night, after work hours and on a weekend. In contrast, the NAACP forum event at Brownson was held from 2 to 4 p.m during the workday.
There are some who view the district attorney only as a politician. While it is true that the district attorney is an elected position, the role of the district attorney is not primarily political. I am a working district attorney, not just a political figurehead.
I carry an active caseload in a two-county district. I regularly travel between Moore and Hoke counties for court appearances, meetings with law enforcement officials, and appointments with victims and witnesses. My “priorities” as the district attorney are — and have always been — to my cases and victims.
It is true that I am invited to many community events daily, and I make a concerted effort to attend as many of those events as reasonably possible as long as they do not interfere with my work responsibilities. Had my schedule permitted, I would have attended the NAACP forum. Unfortunately, my schedule could not be altered.
The event planners were apparently having difficulty in confirming this event, and as a result, sent a last-minute notice to my office. Regrettably, I did not have sufficient notice to permit my attendance at this event.
I am currently preparing for a capital murder sentencing hearing in Hoke County. When I received notice of the NAACP forum event, I already had scheduled appointments with witnesses in this case in Hoke County during the workday. These appointments had been scheduled for weeks prior to receiving notice of this event. The witnesses had arranged with their own employers to be off work to meet and prepare for this hearing.
If I had rescheduled at the last minute to attend the forum, these citizen witnesses would have been put in a position to take another day off work to meet with me at an alternative time. This would not have been fair to my witnesses and would fail to honor my commitment to my victims and their families.
Upon receiving an invitation to attend, I promptly communicated with event organizers. My email response to those coordinating this event was as follows:
“… I am currently preparing for a capital murder case where two African American children were murdered in Hoke County. As I said when we spoke, it is really difficult to make meetings during the workday. I am actively involved with preparing and trying cases myself, even though I am the District Attorney… In the future if you plan these events I would ask you to consider a time after 5 p.m. Also having more than a week notice would be helpful. I enjoyed speaking with you by phone. Please share with the group that I look forward to working with all those involved. Thank you.”
I am grateful to Mr. Lyons, one of the event organizers, not only for inviting me to attend, but also for his prompt, professional and courteous response to my email, which was as follows:
“I sincerely thank you Mr. Hardin. I knew it was a short notice invitation, and I personally appreciate you making the effort to be here today. I just explained to the audience why you could not be here, despite your best efforts, and how much you wanted to be here today. The NAACP expressed its gratitude for you and asked me to pass that on. Again, thank you for trying to be here despite the imperfect invitation and short notice. Dion Lyons”
I know there will always be those who disagree with me with regard to some decisions. I invite citizens to discuss concerns with me and afford me an opportunity to explain.
I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Moore and Hoke counties. Although I serve in an elected office, please don’t forget I am also your neighbor.
Mike Hardin is the district attorney for Moore and Hoke counties. He was elected to the office in 2020.
