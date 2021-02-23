Can you imagine what it felt like for all those millions of people in Texas and elsewhere who last week found themselves iced in and powered off for several miserable, life-threatening days?
Actually, if you were here in Moore County back in January of 2000, 21 years ago, you don’t have to do much imagining to understand what that recent meteorological nightmare might have felt like. You probably experienced something similar yourself. And, like my wife, Brenda, and daughter, Kate, and I, you’ll never forget it.
For us, it all began late Monday, Jan. 24, with a terrifying experience I came to think of as the Night of the Falling Trees. It was full of the sounds of ice-laden pines coming down with ground-shaking, window-rattling crashes, making sleep impossible — and bringing power lines down with them.
And at least for our immediate neighborhood on North Weymouth Road in Southern Pines, which was among the very last to be reconnected, the lights (and heat pump) didn’t come back on until four frigid days and nights later, when the mercury fell as low as 13 degrees.
Lots of other towns and counties were also hard hit — but none, judging from subsequent news accounts, had it as bad as folks here did.
“If the never-to-be-forgotten Blizzard of 2000 was a meteorological A-bomb, Moore County was surely its Ground Zero,” I wrote in a subsequent front-page column. “Indeed, we who live here may never be able to think of this mellow, temperate, benign resort area in quite the same terms again.”
One can only imagine how many similar jolts of emotion were being experienced last week by beleaguered Texans.
Among them was Brenda’s widowed cousin, who lives in Sugarland, outside Houston. Her power went out at 7:50 a.m. on that Monday. And until her daughter and son-in-law were able to pick her up a week ago today, she had to huddle under blankets, shivering in layers of clothing.
She spent part of that time watching water flow down from a kitchen light fixture. She was one of the “lucky ones” who found a plumber willing to come out and do enough repair to the pipes to stop the leaks. The bad news is that he can’t come replace them for two months, leaving her with a lot of time to hope the sagging ceiling won’t collapse.
As to that Moore County experience that kicked off our Millennium in such grim terms, today’s readers may wonder: Sounds bad. But when the power went off and things began to get so cold, why didn’t you just jump in your car and drive to someplace where you could get a nice, warm hotel room? (Or maybe take a plane to Mexico, as Sen. Ted Cruz is in so much trouble for having done last week.)
But here’s the thing: We couldn’t. No way. Travel was impossible for anyone driving less than an M60 Patton Tank or something. Nearly 2 feet of ice and snow covered the ground and the streets. For the first couple of days, at least, we were simply trapped — and almost as alone as if we had been stranded on some stretch of Arctic tundra.
Still, our family was luckier than lots of others at the time, and better off than so many of those struggling to survive recently down in the Lone Star State. We had a lot of food on hand, plenty of winter clothes, quite a collection of candles, a battery-powered radio with extra batteries, and so on.
Most important of all, we had a fireplace — though we had never used it before, and it had to be unsealed and given what passed for a thorough safety inspection by us. And we had a good-sized stack of firewood, though the logs were rotten and soggy and had to be dug out of the snow and broken free from their icy incrustations during dreaded periodic excursions outside.
Long story short, we survived. And keeping that roaring fire going 24 hours a day kept the house just barely warm enough to help prevent any of our water pipes from bursting.
“THE BIG ONE!” ran a giant headline in The Pilot’s edition of Wednesday, Jan. 26, which was put out by a skeleton crew of those who could manage to get to the office. Another headline conveyed a message that would also be familiar to Texans last week. “Added Woe in Pinehurst,” it read: “No Water.”
Interestingly enough, the front-page bylines on that historic day were all those of heroic female staff members: Sara Lindau, Florence Gilkeson and Faye Dasen. “Big Storm Brings Out Survival Instinct in All,” read the headline on Faye’s story that Wednesday. (We published back then on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.)
After the first couple of days, Kate gladly accepted an invitation to take up temporary residence in the (heated) home of a friend. And I was able to start trudging down through that Arctic landscape and putting in some half-day work shifts at The Pilot. Poor Brenda was left to keep the fire going, look after the pets, and shiver through dim hour after hour.
“6,200 Homes Still Dark in Superstorm’s Wake,” read the headline over Friday’s lead story. Farther down on the page, others read, “Hospital Maintains Level of Patient Care in Spite of Loss of Power,” and: “Police Departments Use Four-Wheel Drive to Check on Residents.”
Looking back, I remember finding all that suffering somehow mixed in with a hard-to-describe little sense of — I don’t know, exhilaration or something. It certainly turned out to be more of an adventure than all my earlier camping trips.
“Swept aside,” I wrote, “were all the petty concerns of our overcivilized daily existence. … Here, for a few near-desperate days at least, was a chance to confront life at its most grim and basic level. To survive. To look after your family. To test your endurance. To keep your head about you and live by your wits. To help others, perhaps. To prevail.”
Along with all the misery and anxiety, there was also an odd kind of harsh beauty: ice-encrusted tree branches sparkling like a thousand diamonds in the sun — and at night, stars standing out so brilliantly against a black sky and somehow seeming so much nearer than ever before or since.
And once the lights had finally come back on, I remember a home so littered and soiled, with ashes and dirty dishes and muddy dog tracks and candle drippings everywhere, that it looked like a place where some primitive nomads might have squatted a few days before moving on.
There was also a lingering, uncomfortable truth.
“In today’s fragile and technologically dependent world,” I wrote, “even those who like to think of themselves as self-reliant types are really living just one thin, vulnerable copper wire away from the Stone Age.”
Just ask folks in Texas.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
