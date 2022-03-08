Things may seem bad, what with the combined downers of the COVID-19 pandemic, and political and social divisiveness in America right now. Yet history has a way of reminding us not to fret too much. We forget how close we North Carolinians were to atomic annihilation in 1961.
Some of us remember nuclear attack drills at our elementary school in the late 1950s.
I recall the teacher pulling the yellowed paper shades down over the windows as we dropped to the floor under our school desks. We covered our heads and closed our eyes — procedures intended to protect us from a Soviet Union-initiated atomic explosion that would probably be directed at the nearby Cleveland, Ohio, steel production capabilities or the local anti-aircraft missile Nike Site a couple of blocks from our home. Yellow and black Civil Defense signs were posted over the interior, windowless hallways in our school intended for use as fallout shelters.
The Doomsday Clock, maintained since 1947 by the members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, represents, according to Wikipedia, “a hypothetical global nuclear catastrophe as ‘midnight’ and the scientists’ opinion on how close the world is to that catastrophe as a number of minutes to midnight.” Midnight, in other words, is the “end of the world.”
Because of increased communication between the Soviet Union and U.S. in 1960, the Doomsday Clock was drawn back five minutes from two minutes to midnight.
Regardless, the clock still nearly struck midnight 61 years ago on Jan. 23, 1961, in little Faro, North Carolina, about 12 miles north of Goldsboro.
But first: We are a flawed species, we Homo sapiens, are we not? We act before we think and say things we ought not to say and tweet things we ought not to write — and then fruitlessly attempt to delete them. We fail far too often to engage our brains before putting our mouths in gear. We habitually allow our emotions to control our lives rather the other way around. We think of ourselves too much and others too little. We’re skilled at being the proverbial “pot calling the kettle black,” judging others while blind to our own faults.
“We,” as the Methodist Church prayer for forgiveness recites, “break God’s law, rebel against his love and do not love our neighbors.” Among our many failures and faults, though, there are also sacred, Godly sparks in each of us.
One of those sacred sparks, blessedly, must be pure, unadulterated luck. With all our imperfections, we should have by now blown ourselves back to pre-creation or, if not that far back, at least “back to the Stone Age” as U.S. Air Force Gen.l Curtis LeMay famously quipped in speaking about what our strategy should be in speaking about his strategy for defeating the North Vietnamese.
Why is it that those God-fired sparks must include luck? Because even though we’ve tried to blow ourselves back to the Stone Age dozens of times since we let the nuclear genie out of the bottle, we haven’t succeeded. Still, our own, self-created nuclear Armageddon has been far closer than many of us know.
Goldsboro’s own near revision back to the Stone Age was one of at least 27 reported nuclear accidents involving American military aircraft carrying nuclear weapons since the 1950s. In these mishaps, nuclear bombs were dropped, crashed, burned, blasted, and/or lost but none of them resulted in the bomb achieving critical mass and a nuclear explosion.
And so it goes that, on that day in 1961, according to several sources, a Boeing B-52G Stratofortress based at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base carrying two 3–4-megaton Mark 39 nuclear bombs broke up in mid-air, dropping its nuclear payload in the process.
The pilot ordered the crew to eject at 9,000 feet. Five crewmen successfully ejected or bailed out of the aircraft and landed safely; another ejected but did not survive his parachute landing, and two died in the crash.
The plane was intact with its payload of nuclear bombs onboard. But the bombs separated from the aircraft as it broke up between 1,000 and 2,000 feet. More than 50 years later, in 2013, information declassified showed that one of the bombs came very close to detonating.
Research shows that Lt. Jack ReVelle, the bomb disposal expert charged with disarming the weapons, claims “we came very close” to detonation that would have completely changed much of eastern North Carolina. He also said the yield of each bomb was more than 250 times the destructive power of the Hiroshima bomb. Anyone within about 10 miles of the blast would have been killed immediately.
Thank God that despite all the near run-ins at annihilating ourselves — and despite all our human failings — we’ve somehow kept the Doomsday Clock from striking 12.
Things seem bad right now. But we were actually a hair’s breadth from things being incomprehensibly worse just over 61 years ago. Perhaps those sacred sparks of luck that twinkle in our spirits are actually much more than luck.
Could those sparks be Providence protecting us from our worst selves, shielding us from our many flaws, including from our own self-destruction before God’s time for our demise? I’d like to think so.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
