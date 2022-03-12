Remember baseball, that old fashioned, slow, subtle game people used as an excuse to sit outside and enjoy a sunny afternoon? It will soon be back in the Sandhills.
The Old North State Woodbat League has designated the Sandhills Bogies the 13th team in the university-level competition league. The new stadium and concession stand is underway and opening day will soon be announced. And yes, there will be hot dogs.
With a stadium located on the campus of Sandhills Community College, the school now has the opportunity to build a team of our own. The athletic department can foresee an opportunity to attract 45-50 high school students to be full-time scholars from our contributing counties. The SCC national champion basketball team and golf team, The Flyers, and the Lady Flyers, regional champions, are fine examples of the importance of athletics in enrolling and retaining good, solid students.
Let’s speculate on an appropriate, aspirational name for a new Sandhills Community College/Flyers sports program baseball team.
Compatible with the Flyers, we could have The Pilots. Did you know that the college has a flight school? Currently, about 40 students are enrolled in a two-prong curriculum of pilot training and airplane maintenance. Students work and learn with professionals at the Moore County Airport for flight and ground instruction. This program is so popular a wait list is offered.
How does The Angels sound? Last year, SCC’s nursing school graduated more than 60 students and all were retained by local health facilities, most notably FirstHealth of the Carolinas’ Moore Regional Hospital.
Currently under construction is the new home for the nursing school, Foundation Hall. With the support of FirstHealth and the endorsement of our community, SCC will soon graduate close to 100 students annually.
The state-of-the-art facility is distinguished by the latest simulation technology, allowing students more clinical training. Opportunities abound in this school for every level of certification.
The Sparks sounds like a good team name. On campus, Palmer Training Center is home to a trades program through workforce development. Demand for skilled workers has allowed the continuing education and workforce readiness programs to enroll high school graduates.
Often students are paid to learn or guaranteed employment upon completion of a course. Additionally, if the tradesman decides to continue an academic career in his field, his certification can translate to academic credits and apply to a college degree. Workforce Development coordinators explain that often a young person in need of a job will later realize that he has the ability to build a company of his own and will seek higher education.
Another team name could be The Brakers. For the first time, SCC has established a program to train and certify truck drivers. This school operates in rotation with Randolph Community College and Central Carolina Community College in Sanford through the continuing education curriculum. A high school graduate or student with his GED can learn the skills necessary to obtain a commercial driver’s license. After internship, they are ready to enter the “supply chain,” bringing much needed supplies to our manufacturing and service industries in the Sandhills. The only thing limiting enrollment for this popular program is a lack of cabs for training.
How about those Knights? You have perhaps heard the commercials for The Plumbing Knight? You may be aware that with their support and instruction, SCC now offers a plumbing certification in the workforce curriculum. Plumbing may not be the most glamorous career but certainly one of the most essential. What may start with a plumbing wrench can end with a degree in mechanical engineering.
The team names are as plentiful as the possibilities at Sandhills Community College: The Cosmos. The Hotshots.The Techies.
Introducing young people to the opportunities at Sandhills Community College can start on the baseball field. The stadium can be used for all sorts of club and intramural sports programs, concerts and camps. Families watching their young athletes work on their team skills are also demonstrating to their children that they belong in a college community.
Julie Voight, vice president of instruction, recently shared that, as a child, she never imagined that she could aspire to a college education. What changed for Voight that ignited her drive for knowledge? What inspired you?
Think of it. Lazy summer afternoon, maybe a cold beverage, a team of your own to cheer for. College is a gift of a lifetime for young athletes and their families as they prepare for the big leagues — the legacy of teamwork, hard work, schoolwork, and personal development created in a field of dreams.
Diamonds are forever.
Connie Lovell lives in Pinehurst and serves on the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees.
(1) comment
Community colleges should ban athletics, little more than pablum for the masses and the next step to converting what ought to be a career training college into the next UNC campus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.