Russia invades the sovereign nation of Ukraine and the world watches unimaginable levels of destruction. This invasion has invoked questions like, how could this happen today? How can they deliberately target women and children? Who can help?
The questions are almost endless. We need answers.
How can we institutionalize a more organized, more aggressive and all-inclusive plan of action that would preclude this ever happening again?
The United Nations is perfectly positioned to be a force for the greater good of the world. Its existing mission is to “ensure international peace and security.” It has failed for 77 years for one reason: “the veto.”
Affirmative Security Council decisions require a “yes” vote by nine of the 15 members. That group includes five permanent members — the U.S., England, France, China and Russia — and 10 rotating members. To pass a resolution, the vote must include “yes” by all five of the permanent members. One veto by a permanent member and the resolution is dead.
How is world peace possible? In a word, “deterrence,” or fear of rapid retaliation by a superior force.
There are two courses of action. One requires an internal U.N. uprising. The secretary general could garner support from member nations for a majority vote to change to the UN charter and do away with the one-vote veto in the Security Council.
Then, with a majority vote of the General Assembly, an International Deterrence Force, IDF, could be established. its mission would be to ensure international peace and security with an underpinning that an attack on one member is an attack against all members. A four-star military leader would be nominated by the secretary general, thoroughly vetted and voted on by the General Assembly.
Each of the 195 U.N. member nations would contribute to a deterrent force that could be immediately deployed anywhere in the world.
For example: The U.S. has the greatest capability for world-wide force projection. Its entire air-cargo fleet could be missioned to fly directly to various countries and transport their force contribution to the targeted area.
Another critical U.S. contribution could be our fleet of about 650 aerial refueling tankers; by comparison, the remaining countries have about 250.
Countries with few military resources — 36 nations do not have a defense budget — could provide field hospitals and surgical units with doctors and nurses, maintenance capabilities, truck drivers, rear-area logistic support, border patrol personnel, etc.
Nations with only small-maneuver organizations could provide portable air defense and anti-tank teams and snipers. Countries with established combat forces would provide armored units, light infantry, artillery, helicopters, tactical aircraft, naval vessels, air defense: all the elements for a military theater of operations.
Selected nations would be responsible for providing an airport that can be quickly transformed into supporting a full military operation.
As for funding, the U.N. would budget for the IDF headquarters. Participating nations would fund their units and sustain them at trained-and-ready IDF combat-ready standards.
The IDF commander would have the capability to tailor a force rapidly for scenarios that require a lesser, but still overwhelming force sufficient to deter, and if necessary, counter attack.
A second course of potential action: If the U.N. is unable to establish the IDF internally, the U.S. could seek support from most of the current U.N. member nations to join a new organization called United for World Peace. That is, a small headquarters, an elected president for one six-year term, a fully operational International Deterrence Force as described above and a mission to “ensure international peace and security. “
Why would countries sign up to be a member? Middle East countries and Israel are fearful of the hegemony intentions of a nuclear-equipped Iran. South Korea and Japan are nervous about North Korea’s aggressive missile and nuclear programs. Taiwan is fearful of a China invasion. Former Soviet Republics are fearful that they may be next on Putin’s list. The Baltic countries and Finland are fearful of Russia. African border disputes are a recurring concern.
It is not difficult to believe the United for World Peace organization could quickly become a 150-nation deterrent force for peace.
With an IDF, there would no longer be a requirement for NATO; defense spending could be reduced around the world by an estimated $1 trillion; the U.N. peacekeeping force budget for 2021 was $6.38 billion, that goes away.
Bottom line: Deterrence works. NATO successfully deterred the Soviet Union for 40 years. Had an IDF been in place today, the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not have happened.
Mr. President, you are currently, “the leader of the free world” in name only. Here is an opportunity to lead the world toward sustained world peace. Make it your top priority.
Lt. Gen. Marvin L. Covault, U.S. Army (ret.) lives in Pinehurst and is the author of the book “Vision to Execution” and the opinion website wethepeoplespeaking.com.
(1) comment
The US deterred Russia. Most of NATO got a free ride at our expense. Haven’t we shed enough blood on foreign soil? Isn’t it time for Europe to defend its borders, and America to defend its southern border from the current Biden-invasion?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.