They hanged Rainey Bethea in a parking lot to avoid damaging the courthouse lawn from the expected trampling horde. It was Aug. 14, 1936, in Owensboro, Kentucky. About 20,000 attended, according to a story from The New York Times.
“Hanging parties” blasted through preceding nights. Souvenir vendors hawked their stuff. Thunderous cheers erupted when Rainey dropped to his death on “the day.”
Hangings didn’t normally attract much interest. But in Rainey’s case, press-generated hoopla guaranteed interest in the U.S., and abroad.
Yet, Rainey was an aside. Sheriff Florence Thompson, designated to carry out the execution, was the star of that show. Reporters dubbed her “hangman in skirts.”
Seemingly, some things don’t change. Condemned people of color still don’t generate much interest, though Deathpenaltyinfo.org says they’re presently 7.8 times more likely to be sentenced to death than whites.
But because it’s so atypical, we are, in fact, interested when the wealthy are condemned. It’s like that old saying, “Capital punishment is for those without capital.” We also notice when females are executed.
Discrimination notwithstanding, Gallup reports that public support for the death penalty holds steady at 55 percent. Then again, that’s in the abstract. Visualize yourself, though innocent, or an innocent loved one being executed. That’s concrete.
The possibility of executing innocent people is inherent in the death penalty. That helps explain why, according to the National Registry of Exonerations, between 1988 and September of last year, 375 convicted murderers were exonerated by DNA testing alone, not considering other types of exculpatory evidence.
Twelve of those 375, including Darryl Hunt, were from North Carolina. Convicted of rape and murder largely on the strength of false — and later recanted testimony and “spared from the death penalty by one vote” — Hunt spent 19 years in prison before DNA evidence led through a database to the actual killer, who confessed.
Legal executions are time-honored in America. The American Civil Liberties Union says the number of legal executions now stands at 14,000 since Capt. George Kendall was hanged in 1608 for spying for Spain.
When it comes to the most executions performed, the United States excels. Worldatlas.com says only four of the world’s 195 countries execute more individuals than our country; China leads the way. All but 58 countries have eliminated the death penalty.
The U.S. Supreme Court explained in 1976 that the legitimate purposes of America’s executions were “deterrence and retribution.” So, states that have death penalty laws should have lower murder rates than states that don’t have them. But they don’t.
Perhaps the best evidence comes from Texas. That state has “5 times” the executions of the second-ranked state, yet has a “higher” murder rate than the U.S. average. That suggests that murderers don’t research the consequences of murder. If they did, they’d do it somewhere other than Texas. No, ACLU says most murders result from passion.
Rationale for executions rests on “retribution,” at any cost. Pew Research says a majority of Americans favor the death penalty, even though eight in 10 see “some risk” of executing the innocent.
Apparently, the death penalty is here to stay, for the foreseeable time, at least. SCOTUSblog editor James Romoser says when it comes to the “death docket,” the current Supreme Court “is perhaps the most pro-death-penalty in generations.”
However, not all individual justices are death penalty advocates. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first two opinions opposed denial of death penalty reviews. Back in 1994, conservative Nixon appointee Justice Harry Blackman famously said, “From this day forward, I no longer shall tinker with the machinery of death.” But the most thoroughly reasoned dissent belongs to Justice Stephen Breyer.
Breyer’s dissent in a 2015 case meticulously destroyed arguments favoring the death penalty. His exegesis clearly demonstrated that the law is unreliable, arbitrary and unconscionably long between conviction and execution. Many spend decades in solitary confinement, so dehumanizing that ACLU says many volunteer to be executed, or they commit suicide.
Breyer established that the death penalty violates the 8th Amendment’s bar to cruel and unusual punishment and the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection of the laws.
Indeed, the whole Supreme Court was equivocal in 1972 when it invalidated the death penalty nationwide in a 5-4 decision. The court was so splintered that each justice wrote a separate opinion.
But four years later in a 7-2 opinion, the court reinstated the death penalty, which they had previously held arbitrary and discriminatory.
If the United States ever joins most countries that have abolished the death penalty, it will result from state legislation. Twenty-three states have already eliminated it and 14 others have not executed a prisoner in almost two decades. The last person executed in North Carolina was Samuel Flippen, in August 2006.
Now, back to 1936 and Owensboro, Kentucky. As it turned out, Sheriff Florence Thompson engaged a traveling “hanging specialist” to trip the trap for Rainey Bethea. But the unseemly spectacle surrounding it and the outrage that followed foretold the last public execution in America.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
