I don’t know why we are here,” the late 19th and 20th century philosopher Ludwig Wittenstein once said, “but I’m pretty sure that it is not in order to enjoy ourselves.”
If Wittenstein is correct, we’re probably not here to enjoy ourselves so much as we’re here to yield to others — to make their lives a little easier, to make their lives a little more enjoyable. We, therefore, should not expect to “enjoy” a rapid transition through the Pinehurst Traffic Circle so much as we have an obligation to be patient and ease others’ transitions through it. In other words, there are higher priorities than our own desires to either “fly over” or circumvent Moore County’s notorious “crossroads.”
There will be a percentage — perhaps 100 percent? — of readers who will think I’m an idiot for writing what I’m about to write. And they may also suggest that, being a newbie in Southern Pines and therefore not often “encumbered” with the delays in traversing the circle, that I really don’t have a right to my opinion.
I suppose they’d be correct because in many things — maybe most — I admit to being an idiot. And unlike others who have lived here longer, I have limited experience with the circle where N.C. 211 meets U.S. 15-501 and N.C. 2. And being semi-retired, I don’t have to deal with the circle every day.
But I’m going to offer my opinion, anyway, because that’s what idiots do, right? As an active-duty Marine, I was willing to dive on a grenade to protect your liberty to express your opinion, so I assume you’ll allow me my turn at the wheel, so to speak.
As an alternative to the idea that the circle needs to be “improved,” how about we inject a little Southern-fried common sense into the discussion? And that is, “What’s your hurry?”
A reminder to you speed demons out there: this is the South. Things are supposed to move a little slower down here; things are a little friendlier. It’s one of the enduring qualities of the “Why don’t y’all come and set a spell” lifestyle for which most people have moved here in the first place.
Well, bless your heart. Have y’all forgotten why you’re here? Why do you want to bring your stressful lives with you? Y’all should’ve cut off that switch when you left Yankeeland and moved south of the Mason-Dixon line.
In the Marines, “hurry up and wait” is as common as cornbread. If we weren’t 15 minutes early, we were late. We hurried to formation only to “mill about smartly,” waiting for the
commanding officer to arrive. We hurried to get in line at the mess hall, only to wait until the mess chief said we could start filing through the mess line. We hurried to and then waited our turn at the shot lines and for our showers. We hurried and then waited for just about everything it seemed.
Perhaps God used all that hurry-up-and-wait to prepare me for the Pinehurst Traffic Circle. Now that I’m here in the Sandhills, I don’t mind waiting a few minutes for my turn.
The Pilot has reported that transportation planners estimated the preferred design to “improve” the circle would cost about $26 million.
According to procrewschedule.com, the percentage of time that cost estimates are correct range from -25 percent (i.e., less than never) to 75 percent. This effectively means that the estimate of $26 million could go higher. If we estimate a reasonable 20 percent cost overrun, now we’re at $31 million in today’s dollars, much less whatever inflation does to the tab.
Spending that much to accommodate our hurry-up-and-wait?
It can sometimes take four or five minutes to get through the circle at heavily trafficked times. A friend quipped it takes him about the duration of two Beatles songs on Sirius XM to get through the circle on Friday afternoons. Are two Beatles’ songs worth $30 million?
There are bigger problems than being a few minutes late through the circle because we didn’t leave early enough.
Take the case of Debbie. Debbie, 66, was a friend of my sister-in-law. She died in great pain from breast cancer that had metastasized throughout her body. Her husband, a disabled veteran, had preceded Debbie in death. Debbie’s intellectually disabled adult daughter was living at home. Debbie’s unmarried youngest daughter is now her sister’s caregiver.
We can’t solve the problems for all the Debbies of the world. But is it possible our priorities are misplaced when we contemplate spending $30 million dollars to save a couple of minutes for the few of us in a hurry?
We’re not here for our own enjoyment. Perhaps we should focus on easing someone else’s life rather than our own.
Perhaps we should enjoy the slower pace in the Sandhills and put that $30 million to better use somewhere else. But I’m an idiot and a newbie. What do I know?
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
