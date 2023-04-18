On March 9, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new book, “The Courage to be Free,” blew by Prince Harry’s book, “Spare,” to claim the top spot on The New York Times bestseller list.
In large part, DeSantis designed “Courage” to inform us about why “woke” won’t work. But it doesn’t inform us about DeSantis. You can learn that here. Let’s dig in.
In 1978, Ronald Dion DeSantis was born in Pennsylvania, where his Italian forbearers had settled. His family was of modest means; his father sold Nielsen TV-ratings boxes, his mother was a nurse. They moved to Dunedin, Florida, when Ron was 6.
Today, he’s a guy liberals love to hate. He’s that bogeyman that sent newly arrived “asylum seekers” to liberal stronghold Martha’s Vineyard; prohibited gender-identity discussion in grades 1-3 via the Parental Rights in Education (“Don’t Say Gay,” to liberals) Act; and promulgated the “Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act.” WOKE allows parents to sue school districts that indoctrinate their children through woke critical race theory.
He’s also that guy Politico.com called “the most ‘politically ascendant’ governor in the country.” Growing numbers of Republicans anticipate DeSantis’ ascendancy to Biden’s present abode.
DeSantis’ younger sister, Christina, died in 2015 at the age 30. She had been a financial adviser in Charlotte.
His wife, Casey, is a former Emmy Award-winning television host. Before meeting DeSantis at a Florida golf course, she hosted Golf Channel programs “On The Tee” and “PGA Tour Today.” At the College of Charleston, she became a three-time national champion in equestrian sports. Florida’s governor and first lady have two daughters and a son.
DeSantis excelled at academics as well as baseball in high school. He graduated with honors and landed a spot at Yale University. DeSantis helped earn his keep as an electrician’s assistant and coach at a baseball camp.
“Some of our students struggle when they first come to Yale,” said John Stupor, then the Ivy League school’s baseball coach. “When R.D. came here, his academic credentials were beyond reproach.”
After graduating Yale magna cum laude, with a 3.75 GPA, he taught and coached baseball and football for a year at Darlington, an exclusive K-12 school in Georgia. Former student Trip Barnes said DeSantis was “definitely one of the cooler guys, very smart, charismatic. People liked him.”
But Matthew Arne told The New York Times that DeSantis was “kind of a smug guy.” Businessinsider.com says some students at Darlington characterized DeSantis as a “total jock,” who said he was “bound for the White House.”
DeSantis earned a law degree at Harvard University, where he graduated cum laude. While at Harvard, he joined the Navy and was assigned to the Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) in 2004.
Not much is known about DeSantis’ military tenure. Through a federal public records inquiry about DeSantis, the “Florida Phoenix” received a response from the Navy, heavily redacted.
His first assignment was as an “administrative officer” at Guantanamo naval base in Cuba. Subsequently, Lt. DeSantis reported to the Naval Special Warfare Command Group, where he was assigned to SEAL Team One and deployed to Iraq. There, he served as senior legal adviser to SEAL team Capt. Dane Thorleifson.
DeSantis’ duties involved “special operations, special reconnaissance, intelligence and foreign internal defense operations.” Capt. Thorleifson stated to Staugustine.com that DeSantis “was super smart, articulate, resourceful and a positive part of the staff. I relied on him heavily.”
DeSantis during his military career also earned the Bronze Star Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal.
DeSantis left active duty in 2010 and began non-military service as a federal prosecutor. From there, he fast-tracked: state House of Representatives, then Florida’s 46th governor, elected by a narrow margin but re-elected by the widest margin.
Along the way, DeSantis authored two books. The first, “Dreams from Our Founding Fathers,” is largely a critical review of President Obama’s administration.
“The Courage to be Free” promotes DeSantis’ anti-woke policies. Jennifer Szalai of The New York Times says, “Take out the gauzy abstraction, the heartwarming clichés, and much of what DeSantis is describing in The Courage to Be Free is chilling — unfree and scary.”
“Courage” was released on Feb. 28 and almost immediately sold 250,000 copies, and topped Amazon’s and The Times’ bestseller lists.
Ron DeSantis has yet to announce his widely expected candidacy for the presidency. He does things at his own pace.
Frank Bruni, a prominent Times journalist for 25 years, sums up DeSantis like this: “He’s methodical and relentless, and that compensates for his oratory, more yawn-stoking than heart-stirring, and his debating, more bluster than luster.”
Elsewhere, Bruni says DeSantis has a “rapacity for power that’s one of the best arguments against giving it to him.”
The title of Bruni’s article: “Dismiss Ron DeSantis at Your Peril.” Liberals that take issue with that might want to reread all of the above.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.