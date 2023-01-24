I just learned that they’re preparing to tear down the newspaper building that housed The Shelby Star. By the time this appears in our paper, there may be nothing left of it but rubble.
So why do I care about that? Why does this bit of news have such an impact on me? Why am I contemplating driving over there to witness the demolition? Because, as it happens, I worked there as editor for a couple of years way back in the early 1980s, when that attractive structure was new. Brings back lots of long-ago memories.
But more to the point:
Why should you, Dear Reader — or anyone else here in Moore County — care what’s happening to a small daily in a town three hours west of here? My answer: Because it’s just another example of the fate that’s befalling way too many community newspapers everywhere in this country — a trend that I find so deeply disturbing in so many ways.
(And while we’re at it, maybe it will give you a new understanding of and appreciation for how fortunate we here in Moore County are to have a paper with the high quality of The Pilot still serving us so ably and with such dedication.)
“It put a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye this week,” former Star Publisher Ted Hall recently wrote in a Facebook post, “when my old Shelby Star colleague Joe DePriest sent a message about the pending demolition of the Star building, where we share some happy years of our journalistic careers.”
(As it happens, permit me to say, the talented Ted began his distinguished journalism career further back in the 1970s when I, as the new editor of the News Herald in nearby Morganton, hired him as a reporter. He is now retired, and he and wife Freda live in Belmont, where he did such an awesome job of heading up the local Chamber of Commerce.)
“In its day,” Ted wrote, “The Shelby Star was one of North Carolina’s most highly respected small daily newspapers, employing up to a hundred full- and part-time workers, plus a large group of independent carriers.”
Today, he wrote, the sad reality facing so many newspapers across the country is that “they’ve been reduced to small teams of employees working remotely and no longer requiring buildings with newsrooms, advertising departments, production facilities and pressrooms — where the smell of ink on newsprint will linger in my memory until my dying day.”
Amen. It will certainly linger in mine as well. At the Star, while I was resting up after a busy day of assigning stories and photos, editing copy and laying out pages in the newsroom, there was never anything quite like wandering to the back of the building and listening to the roar of the press units while watching all those neatly printed sections come rolling off, soon to be delivered to most of the local households.
“The 50-year-old Shelby Star building is being readied for demolition to make room for a new structure to house the Cleveland County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and other offices,” Ted wrote. “I know the new building is needed and will be beautiful and functional. But dying newspapers in communities like Shelby and hundreds of similar cities will leave a void that digital media never will replace.”
Again, amen.
Yes, technology changes — especially in the field of information-sharing. But, as I know I’ve asked before in this space, who can ever play that role the way community newspapers have so devotedly done for so long? Some website? Some blog? Sorry, but no.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
