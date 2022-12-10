Herve Wiener once wrote that, “When a peacock struts his stuff he shows his backside to the world.”
America’s Orange Peacock (OP) has been showing us his backside for many years. Predictably, he recently announced another run at the presidency. This means that Americans will be looking at this backside — a better word decorously rejected — for the foreseeable future.
Until the OP’s feathers are trimmed by well-deserved jail time, or jettisoned by MAGA-weary Republicans and their representatives in Congress, the strutting will continue.
For now, it is imperative that Democrats, traditional Republicans and independents not revel in the “shellacking” the OP created for the portion of Republican party that enables him, especially those MAGA politicians like Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy, whose tongues were stuck to the OP like Jeff Daniel’s tongue to the icy ski lift in “Dumb and Dumber.”
To build on the narrow midterm results, Democrats and independents must get back to work. It would be foolhardy to believe that the OP is finished. He is not. He is the Freddy Krueger, the Leatherface, the Chucky of politics. He keeps coming back to life like an incurable rash or nasty stomach bug.
Yes, Democrats kept control of the Senate — they increased their margin by one this past week — and made the House races closer than predicted. But most of these races were won by the narrowest of margins. If the Q-Anon mugger in San Francisco hadn’t fractured the skull of Nancy Pelosi’s husband in an attempt to kidnap and kneecap her, and if the OP had not anointed so many scary and incompetent critters to run for the Senate and House, things could be very different. OP’s supporters are still out there, and they are mad as hell. In fact, in a disturbing number of places they have prevailed and have taken office.
In my small piece of America, for example, election deniers, Q-Anoners and several actual participants in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection have secured every state, county and local seat on the ballot. A recent editorial from The Pilot, a regional right of center newspaper, expressed dismay that Moore County’s traditional conservatism has been supplanted by a “deeper strain of conservative populism.” The winning candidates, they indicated, are more concerned with “national social issues that have little to do with local governance.” They are more comfortable “campaigning on abortion bans, heightened immigration enforcement and ‘wokeness’ than they are the matters they actually have control over, like future growth, infrastructure sufficiency, and tax rates.”
The reasons are simple. The local Republican party is an extremely well-organized and well-funded MAGA force. They are populated by a cadre of good ol’ boys and girls who went to school together, belong to the same country clubs, play golf, tennis or bridge together, worship at the same churches and often socialize together. No surprise they managed to fill two busloads of local citizens to the OP’s “Stop the Steal” insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
The local Democratic party, on the other hand, validates Will Rogers’ old quip: “I am not a member of any organized political party. I’m a Democrat.” The Pilot rightly points out that “the local Democratic Party is either in disarray or denial … It is almost as though local party ‘organizers’ have thrown up their hands at even trying to contest an election in Moore County anymore.”
Lethargy and a sense of hopelessness have clearly infected local Democrats. Who wants to stand for office and try to raise money in the face of near-certain defeat? Who wants to donate money to lost causes? Who has the time and the will to attempt to organize in the face of defeatism, or worse, inertia?
My neighbor, Rick Gagliardo, is attempting to rouse the Rip Van Winkle Democrats in Moore County. He is meeting resistance because many possible allies are retired and do not want the stress and hassle of organizing. They just “want to play golf and drink,” as one wag put it.
Are there ways to fight this inertia and defeatism? One way might be to take the issue to a younger generation of Moore County citizens, particularly those who shiver at the thought of their community being controlled by election deniers, insurrectionists or MAGA supporters who believe the OP was “sent by God” to defeat his “evil opponents” and prevent(imaginary “socialist teachers” from teaching imaginary Critical Race Theory classes. Younger men and women of Moore County will have to step into the political arena when they decide this is not the kind of bizarro community they want for themselves and their children.
As for economic growth, companies and corporations may well take a careful look at the cultural and educational climate in Moore County before breaking ground and asking their employees to work in a community where a majority of its office holders and citizens cherish the Putin-loving, COVID-denying, sex offending, pathologically lying, narcissistic, twice-impeached, preacher of chaos and violence — and a loser.
That “Trumpty Dumpty” is alive and well in Moore County is an ominous situation, and it should resonate as a constant warning to Democrats to avoid pride.
MAGA supporters, by the many millions, walk among us, and if Democrats are not vigilant about getting out the vote for the next general election, America may once again be looking at the ample backside of the strutting Orange Peacock.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
