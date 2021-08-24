If you missed it, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently opined that Democrats would retain control of the House in 2022. At least three things suggest Nancy’s whistling past the graveyard.
Historically, the party in control loses seats. Since the Franklin D. Roosevelt era, the president’s party has only twice gained seats in the House and Senate during the midterm elections. Losses are greater for a party when the president’s policies are politically left. For example, Roosevelt, widely considered “progressive,” lost 71 seats in the House in the 1938 midterms, the most ever. Obama ran a close second. Both were Democrats.
In addition, the Census Bureau has now released “redistricting” data from the 2020 Census. The takeaway: Since the previous census, folks moved out of liberal-leaning states like New York and California and into places like Texas, Florida and North Carolina, which are considered pivotal voting states.
Such population shifts gave North Carolina and Florida one extra seat each; Texas, two. And congruent with a 2013 Supreme Court decision, for the first time in a long time, these states will not be required to seek preclearance through the Voting Rights Act from the Justice Department before redistricting.
Redistricting occurs following every census. State and congressional voting districts are redrawn, typically by the party in power. This is done to reflect population changes, but it also has the effect of the majority party ensuring conditions granting itself the greatest number of districts to its electoral chances. So, the way such districts are drawn can influence who gets elected for the following 10 years.
Before the 2022 midterms, Democrats will redraw 75 congressional districts to their advantage. But Republicans will have a whopping 187. And Republicans need a net gain of five seats to retake the House.
Further, in 2022 the GOP will hang “cancel culture” — ideology seeking to erase everything and everybody opposing liberal goals — tightly around Democrats’ neck. This year’s Conservative Political Action Conference was titled “America Uncanceled.”
If polls are to be believed, Americans are fed up with liberal left dogma. Here are results of six recent surveys related to cancel culture:
n 64 percent of respondents believe cancel culture is a threat to freedom;
n 53 percent think people are becoming too easily offended;
n 79 percent of Democrats but only 16 percent of Republicans agree with Black Lives Matter ideas;
n 36 percent support athletes and companies using their platforms to influence social changes, though 53 percent of Democrats but only 17 percent of Republicans support them;
n 66 percent of Republicans said they associate the American flag with their party but only 34 percent of Democrats said the same;
n 38 percent view Critical Race Theory favorably.
And here’s the thing, so-called “woke” Democrats own all that stuff. James Carville, probably the most astute Democratic political strategist today, says far-left Democrats got identified as “the defund the police and the language police. Large parts of the country view us (Democrats) as an urban, coastal, arrogant party.”
Libertarian journalist Robby Soave describes the social-justice left’s tactics as self-defeating, “a snake eating its own tail.” As Soave sees it, “liberals’ modus operandi forces people into us-and-them categories. They scare off prospective allies.”
Republicans are fighting back by introducing state legislation limiting public schools’ use in curriculum of The New York Times’ 1619 Project; their ability to include Critical Race Theory in curriculum; and barring transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports, etc. Many of these attempts won’t be signed into law; others will be unconstitutional.
But N.C.’s House Bill 324 and the state Senate’s revision of it are different. It is skillfully written to prohibit schools from “promoting” a list of things like “an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
Ironically, it places Democrats in the position of voting against the very ideology they’ve always pushed. Asked about the likelihood that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would veto the bill and whether Democrats would uphold that veto, N.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger said: “If the governor is in favor of saying that one sex or race is inherently superior to another race or sex, he can veto the bill.”
If you, like me, are a swing-voting apolitical person, you’ll know what fun I have perching above the fray, watching political fur fly.
But “kneeling,” turning one’s back on the flag, the “Star-Spangled Banner,” destroying monuments that reflect our past — all of it spurning America — that’s neither fun nor funny.
It’s dishonoring more than 1.1 million Americans who died in all U.S. wars to guarantee the right to choose to disrespect our great country.
Maybe I’m just old-school, but if that’s the choice one makes, to me, that’s tearfully sad.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
