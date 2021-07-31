Here we are at the first of August, or what I call “fall.” While autumn proper does not begin until Sept. 22, August has more in common with it than its two preceding months. Those languid days of drippy popsicles, day camp or packing up the car for the beach are pretty much gone.
August is either a return to school — Sandhills Classical Christian School welcomes its student body back later this week — or getting ready for school. Marching bands are starting practice. Sports teams begin practicing in earnest this week, returning students to campuses they seemingly never left, save for a week or two in July. Stores are out there trying to sell us backpacks, glue sticks and sweaters, in full pretend-mode that it’s not really sweltering outside.
This, then, is the dance of August, a barefoot seductress that teases you with a strapless summer’s pace. Lean in for a snuggle, though, and you get smacked with a back-to-school plastic protractor that will later fall to the bottom of your child’s backpack, never to be seen again.
The bigwigs of North Carolina tourism — all those hotel cartels — think we are still in the throes of summer. For years they have convinced the General Assembly that the public school calendar ought not begin until as late as possible, thus maximizing family beach time.
Reality, meanwhile, is the muscle-bound meathead kicking up sand in their faces. The daily grind is back.
You’d have thought that, having basically been locked in place last summer by the coronavirus pandemic, we couldn’t wait to unbuckle, slip into some sandals and swimsuits and while away the days in some exotic — i.e., umbrella drinks before noon — locale.
Unfortunately, everyone else had the same idea as you did, so by the time you went to get those plane tickets and rental car reservations, you found nothing available until summer 2023. Insert sad trombone sound.
August may be more representative of the modern lifestyle than any other month. Nature suggests we should be at rest, swaying somewhere in a shaded hammock, cheating cocktail hour by an hour or three. Yet here we are in our cars, air-conditioning at full blast to cool us off as much as drown out the cranky overheated kids carping in the back, hustling from one must-do errand to another.
This used to be September’s territory. Labor Day was the magical demarcation line between sweet summer and the rest of the year. Back then, August still held the allure of summer evening cookouts, open calendars and beach chairs at the back door. As kids, we could still lie outside at night in the grass and watch the lightning bugs flutter above us without moms calling us home to get ready for school.
Now? We are all back at it, full bore. No one’s waiting on September.
Like clear-day flooding, are the tides of responsibility lapping at July’s shores? Is summer going to be the two weeks around the Fourth of July, shoehorning us all in for a desperate grab at relaxation? Doesn’t sound terribly rejuvenating, does it? This kind of calendar contraction can’t be possible, right?
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
