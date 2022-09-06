We commemorated my mom’s life — and death — in August. She died five years ago on Aug. 1, 2017 in Medina, Ohio. She passed just a bit over six months after my dad.
The two of them were married 67 years, though together for nearly 76. Dad wolf-whistled at her in 1941 when he was a college man and she was still a freshman in high school. Shortly thereafter, my grandmother permitted her still-new-to-high-school daughter to begin dating him.
I guess that wolf-whistle made an impression because Mom waited for my dad in Ohio for seven years. That included his four years of service during World War II overseas and three years of college after the war in California, Wisconsin, and finally back in Ohio while he completed his undergraduate degree, hop-scotching across America to “see the country” he had spent the final years of his youth defending.
Is it any wonder Mom was actually looking forward to her earthly departure? She dearly missed my Dad. Who wouldn’t, after three-quarters of a century being together? Plus, she was in constant pain and decrepit from bad knees and hips. She was in kidney failure, too, so she couldn’t use any pain relief stronger than Tylenol.
Still, she rejected any non-familial help at home and refused to use a walker until she surprised us near the end with a willingness to use one — but only from her car — yes, she was still driving — to the front door and back to the car again. She drove up until two days before she died and lived independently until a day prior to the end.
Losing one’s mother is hard to reconcile, certainly for me. While losing Dad six months earlier was hard, Mom’s loss was harder, and it was probably because of the four “B’s.” She bred us, bore us, breast-fed us, and bathed us.
We were closer to our mom than anyone else until we were teens and even then, we were with her — and she with us — more than anyone else until we were about 18 years old when we “flew the coop” to make our own ways as adults.
And then, too, losing a mom most clearly connects, in a way, to our own mortality, doesn’t it?
Mom raised four kids, giving up most of her own goals and aspirations for ours, becoming a laundress and a short order cook instead. She changed, washed, and line-dried — summer and winter — around 12,000 of our cloth diapers give or take a few dozen, the way I figure it. If she prepared only one meal a day for five days a week for her family of six for 18 years, she made over 30 thousand meals at home. Doubling that number wouldn’t be too far off for a true accounting of her cooking.
She read to us and checked our homework. She soothed our physical and emotional hurts and corrected us when we needed it and pushed us and loved us and forgave us and raised us to be honest, educated, hardworking, caring, productive and hardy people. As free-range kids, we walked a mile alone to the local shopping center when young, rode bikes without helmets and roller-skated on metal-wheeled skates on concrete sidewalks and streets without knee and elbow pads. We had the “war wounds” — bruises, bumps, skinned knees and elbows — to show for it. But she took it all in stride, hardly blinking an eye at all the blood, sweat and tears over the years.
Refusing to give up and succumb to what she saw as less freedom, she demanded that she be permitted to live the life she wanted, regardless of how we might have felt about her “need” for some household help, right up until the end.
She did it her way. And in doing so, she gave us a great example of persistence and resilience and stick-to-it-iveness that will serve us well as we, too, inevitably will age to incapacities like she did.
Mom was, like us all, beautiful when she was young but, even better, she ripened into a “tough old broad” — I use this term with the greatest respect, admiration and endearment, a term she used to describe herself — in her old age, a seasoning that served her well until the day she died.
We were blessed to be with her on that morning only because we had gathered in Ohio, my siblings and I, to celebrate her 89th birthday. Less than three days later she was gone.
In the hospital, surrounded by her children holding her hands very near her end, and comatose from pain medicine, she nonetheless bolted upright in bed and exclaimed, “I’m going to dance my way out of this joint!”
Though her dancing days were far behind her, if that surprise announcement wasn’t Mom, nothing was. She had always danced to her own tune. Though we knew she was dying, we all wished she could have danced her way this time too.
A few minutes later, she opened her eyes and propped herself up on her elbows. Her last words were, “I need to get off this planet…I need to go home!”
Stifling a sob, I whispered in her ear as I cradled her in my arms and laid her head back to her pillow, “You are going home, Mom.”
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
