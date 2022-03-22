On Linden Road in Pinehurst, there is a house where signs are often posted against Biden, Dr. Fauci, liberals and mandates. I find them clownish but they are certainly allowed to post them because both they and I live in a free society that allows nearly any statement to be spoken or written or posted.
The one that sets my hair on fire is when the sign proclaims that face masks are tyranny or child abuse. Masks are certainly inconvenient and no one really likes them, but they have been a first line barrier to COVID, influenza and any other disease that one would normally catch. Yes, it has been a long time, but I can’t imagine the death toll had we not worn masks, especially before the development of the vaccine.
I thank Mr. Trump for his leaning in to see that the vital vaccine was put on warp-speed development. Without both the masks and vaccines, we would have been well over the 966,000 deaths of today.
But here is what bothers me during this highly stressful time: Hubris and exaggeration have become a weapon. We stand now in a very different place and perhaps need to recalibrate our postings and claims — our understanding of tyranny.
Tyranny is right in front of us in Ukraine. One can argue that it does not always come in an invasion but in creeping ways, which I am sure the homeowner on Linden might point to masking as such an example.
But perhaps we might look to the banning of books, the passing of laws that make illegal the mere mention of events in our history, or how some people develop and live. Florida seems to be leading the way on this front with the ever increasing encroachment on how we can talk about our national history or the various ways people grow into their sexuality.
Talking about history or even sexuality does not create the demon. Not talking about our true national history distorts the lessons we should be learning and growing from. If you do not know how our nation was created, maintained and the things we got wrong, then our ability to find our national identity and ground ourselves in our potential to become better cannot exist.
When you say that we cannot know something, write about something, learn who we are, that is tyranny in its infancy.
The masks are coming off for many of us. Some of us might still choose to wear them in large crowds, or not, because we do not live with tyranny.
But tyranny may soon be knocking at our door in a very real way, and we will be asked to live with changes to our political safety, with the increase in prices due to the very real tyranny Russia wishes to inflict on Ukraine. Putin’s hors d’oeuvre was Crimea, and Ukraine is just his first course.
So I am trying mentally to prepare for what may be asked of us soon: conviction and some deprivation. Can we cherish freedom enough to have to live with less while paying more? Time will tell. There can be no doubt that Putin wishes to push the international conviction to stand against him. This is precisely when knowing world history and our own can pay dividends because if you don’t know what has been asked of free peoples in the past, you will be ill-prepared for what may well be laid at our feet today.
I recommend to you, if you have Amazon Prime, to watch “Question Time,” hosted by Fiona Bruce, and listen to top U.K. leaders in many fields take questions from live audience members. You will see leaders who may disagree but do so with civility. You will often learn the history of Ukraine, Russia and the West in general from a perspective devoid of the U.S. self-importance we so often view the world from.
We are now seeing real tyranny in real time and we are wise to learn what comes knocking at our door and what may well be asked of us.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
