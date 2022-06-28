Two and a half years ago, I went to church for the last time. At that time, COVID-19 had just begun disrupting the world as we knew it. We couldn’t go to work, schools were shut down, many stores were closed and even church members were told to stay home.
Prior to this, I had gone to church nearly every Sunday for over 80 years. What was an old preacher supposed to do?
After a month or so, I developed a Sunday morning routine of sorts. I would scan the pages of The Pilot and spend the rest of the morning reading The New York Times. The columns were usually more thoughtful than my sermons had been, but they were normally much more depressing.
For the first year or so, these columns dealt with the impact of COVID: how many Americans were dying every week; the challenge of child care when parents needed to work; which schools were closed; or the economic impact when employers were forced to lay off workers.
Next, almost daily it seemed, there were reports of mass shootings: in schools, churches, shopping malls, concerts.
These not only depress me, they make me angry. These weapons of mass destruction belong only in the military, under tight supervision. The Second Amendment doesn’t guarantee that everyone has a right to carry guns. It states that a well-regulated militia should be maintained for the protection of what at the time was a young nation.
These mass killings place us not in a position of safety but more often in perilous jeopardy. It is certainly obvious that these killers are not well-regulated.
The entire world is also being disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We are all uncertain just how to respond to this bloody war that is too reminiscent of Hitler’s World War II atrocities. While we grieve the violence that is destroying the Ukraine, the world is also impacted by the economic backlash that has driven up gasoline prices and taught us all what inflation means.
This is yet one more reason for my Sunday morning depression.
There are other causes, but I’ll end with one more. This news piece happened a year and a half ago, but it is still filling our TV news screens. I’m referring to the violent incursion of our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. We are all familiar with the efforts of this mob to force Vice President Pence to overturn the election results of 2020. President Trump spread untruths about how the election was stolen from him, even when there was no evidence of election wrongdoing. Here was an obvious effort to tamper with our sacred democratic traditions.
I never become depressed, but these past two and a half years have brought me pretty close. This column usually deals with church matters, so I’ll close with this prayer of hope for the future.
We are one world under God,
And we pray that we may all seek the peace that God offers.
Keep us thankful for all with which we are blest,
And may we seek to live in the power of God’s love.
Amen.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar@gmail.com.
