Last year, an interesting nytimes.com article addressed the Supreme Court Historical Society that Chief Justice Warren Burger founded in 1974. Burger, as well as each chief justice since, served as an honorary chairperson.
The society’s purpose now, as back then, is to educate the public about the court and its importance as an independent branch of government. To that end the organization hosts lectures, conducts summer institutes for schoolteachers and so on.
That takes money, much of which is raised at the Society’s annual meeting and dinner. Naturally, all justices attend. Small stones with the court’s gilded seal embedded are awarded to particular attendees for their support — and for their donation, a $5,000 minimum, to a justice’s favored charity.
Lawyers who argue before the court are heavier donors. Certain corporations and special interest groups, even with cases before or scheduled to appear before the court, donate much more. Chevron, for example, has donated $190,000 while the court heard cases involving the company.
Still, there is no “face time” with individual justices. And there is zero evidence that the court’s decisions have been influenced. It’s malodorous, though.
Contemporary commentary casts the court as a tool of the political right, and out of touch with the public. How and why did the court align right; and how close to the public should it be?
Popularity is a relative thing. As one survey by theHill.com illustrates, Americans feel more positively about things like head lice than Congress. Think of disdain for Congress, currently at a 20 percent approval rating, as a rare common unifier.
Also, overall approval ratings for the Supreme Court — 43 percent — are still three percentage points above President Biden’s. Both Biden’s and the court’s ratings correspond to a political party and its philosophy. The supposedly independent and non-political court’s ratings, definitely should not.
No matter; the court is not now nor, in recent memory, has ever been non-political. Chief Justice Roberts maintains it is, however. But for some reason, Republican approval of the Supreme Court is now 72 percent, while 13 percent of surveyed Democrats feel the same way.
“What goes around comes around” ineloquently explains much of this divisive drama. Politico.com remarks that, “No matter who occupied the Oval Office, the Supreme Court over time steadily tilted on a liberal axis.” After more than 60 years of liberal decisions (1953-2016), liberals understandably assumed decisions would continue that way.
So what’s “gone” around? Under Chief Justice Earl Warren, school segregation became illegal, prayer in public schools was outlawed, interracial marriage was legalized, indigent criminal defendants were afforded “free” lawyers, and police were required to inform arrested individuals of their right to remain silent. That’s a whopping amount of cultural change to assimilate.
Commentary then was that Black citizens were “in,” God was “out,” and criminals’ rights increased at victims’ expense. “Impeach Earl Warren” signs proliferated.
But liberal justices were just warming up. Following Chief Justice Earl Warren, Chief Justice Warren Earl Burger’s court legalized a woman’s right to abortion. Later, before Justice Ginsburg’s demise, same-sex marriage was legalized.
Small wonder that now what’s “come” around, returning control of abortion to the states, abolishing gun restrictions, balancing 1st and 14th Amendment claims, etc., rocked and shocked liberals’ world. For those not sleeping, it should not have.
For a minority party, “controlling” the Supreme Court may be more important than winning elections. Ronald Reagan knew that. In 1980, he ran for president on a platform that pledged to “work for the appointment of judges at all levels of the judiciary who respect traditional family values and the sanctity of innocent human life.”
By the time President Obama’s administration was closing, controlling the court had become the Republican holy grail. It was reached because our government, right or wrong, worked “as designed.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to permit a vote on Obama’s chosen Supreme Court nominee in 2016 ahead of the presidential election, as was his right, as designed by our system.
McConnell balked until the next president was elected by a majority of electors, again, as designed by our system. So, President Trump successfully sent justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett to join justices Alito, Thomas and Chief Justice Roberts, forming a 6-3 conservative majority.
In July 2022, an Associated Press-NORC poll found that 67 percent of Americans would support term limits and a mandatory retirement age for justices.
But that’s definitely not how our system was designed. Public opinion is in constant flux.
Nytimes.com columnist Jamelle Bouie says, “The framers of the Constitution wanted an independent judiciary — strong enough to resist corruption as well as the influence of public opinion. As such, federal judges enjoy tenure during good behavior.”
Speaking of influence, a Chevron spokesman said of his company’s $190,000 donation to the Supreme Court Historical Society, “We have given to the historical society in the spirit of furthering its stated mission of preserving the court’s history. There is no other motivation.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
