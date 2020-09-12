Should Russia be able to place a kill bounty on American troops without serious consequences?
Do you agree with Trump that POW’s, the war wounded and dead are “losers” and “suckers”?
Should universities be open during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Are law and order possible without justice for all?
Was the caravan of criminals bearing down on the Mexican border in 2018 a mirage?
Should Trump have abandoned our Kurdish allies to Turkey’s revenge?
Are Americans wrong to protest the killing of unarmed African Americans by police and white supremacist vigilantes?
Are violent white supremacists mixing in with peaceful protesters as provocateurs?
Are black-suited thugs filling planes to create chaos in American cities?
Can a serial lawbreaking, actual “unindicted co-conspirator” still claim to be a law and order president?
Would you trust a person who lied to you 2 or 3 times never mind 20,000 times?
Is requiring a mask wearing during a pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 a form of tyranny?
Is President Trump’s relationship with Putin suspicious?
Would you like to see the president’s tax returns?
Does white supremacist domestic terrorism concern you?
Are you bothered by the number of convicted and indicted Trump cabinet members, staff, and friends?
Do you think that climate change is a hoax?
Should immigrant families be separated and children placed in cages?
Was Trump’s silence after the Saudi Arabian prince murdered a Saudi journalist perplexing?
Should Trump have confronted Putin about attempting to murder his political enemy?
Are you worried that multi-trillion-dollar deficits and ending payroll taxes will destroy Social Security and Medicare?
Should teachers and front-line health workers receive hazard pay?
Does Trump have a viable plan to combat COVID-19?
Are you unsure why America leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths?
Is child care during the pandemic a critical concern?
Do you trust Attorney General William Barr to administer equal justice in America?
Does the current administration make you proud to be an American?
Are you afraid that a woman might someday be President?
Is it possible that all 25 women accusing Trump of sexual assault are liars?
Would you like your young son to grow up like Trump?
Despite his numerous bankruptcies and failed businesses, do you think our country is safe under Trump’s leadership?
Are you concerned that more than 280 former national security advisers have condemned Trump’s conduct in office?
Do you believe that Trump “alone” can fix what is broken in the U.S.?
Do you worry that the Constitution’s “separation of powers” is being dismantled?
Is Trump truly “cognitively there” after “acing” a dementia test?
Are Trump and his family getting even richer off the government?
Are Republican politicians afraid of Trump?
Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be dismantled?
Is the coming election being rigged against Trump?
Were the 120 contacts with Russian operatives during Trump’s 2016 election campaign disturbing?
Does Russia interfering in our election once again concern you?
Will mail-in voting precipitate massive voter fraud?
Has Mexico yet paid for the border wall?
Has the 1954-mile border wall been completed yet?
Are Mexicans “drug dealers, murderers, and rapists?”
Should the U.S. withdraw from NATO?
Should the U.S. have withdrawn from the Paris climate accords?
Should we drink Lysol, colon scope with ultra-violet light, and take hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19?
Should Dr. Fauci be fired for his comments about the way the U.S. has managed COVID-19?
Are you better off today than you were years ago?
(2) comments
Will the author finally move to Canada when Trump is re-elected in November so we can be spared his TDS-induced bloviation?
Will you move to Belarus when Trump is defeated in November so we can be spared your continuous bloviation about everything under the sun? Take your expertise about everything to a country that could use your help. Or buy an island, establish Kentlandia, and run it anyway you choose. Just imagine how happy you'll be when extreme libertarian economics meets massive big government intrusion into everyone's private life in order to enforce your version of morality. Paradise?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.