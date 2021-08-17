“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn,” soon-to-be-former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said upon announcing his resignation.
Lords of the past had “Droit du seigneur,” a feudal right said to have existed in medieval Europe giving the lord to whom it belonged the right to sleep the first night with any bride in his realm. Things haven’t changed much until women fought against the continuation of the present day hubris of men who think celebrity means “You can do anything you want,” as a former president famously once said.
Cuomo is just the latest to fall prey to his own hubris. It is not that he is unusual, it is that he has been — pardon the pun — exposed as an abuser. If every powerful man who is an abuser faced the Weinstein/Cuomo/Trump/Cosby expose gauntlet, there would be a lot of openings in boardrooms. But not just boardrooms: try fast food joints, chicken plants, and the list goes on and on.
Cuomo said the line had been redrawn and he missed it. Really? What measure was he using to define how to treat a person, male or female, who is beneath his power status, under his “protection”? What line would he have drawn for the men in his daughters’ lives?
Let me help any man or boy who is finding this hard to understand: Before you act in a sexual manner to someone who is your subordinate, ask if you would have your mother put in the same position. Or your sister or your cousin.
Can there be consensual affairs, though painfully stupid, in the workplace? The answer is “yes,” but rubbing up against subordinates, stroking breasts in the workplace is nowhere near the line drawn by a society that says it values women.
If you have power over someone in a workplace and you use that to gratify your sexual fantasies and you threaten to ruin their lives or careers by unleashing multi-prong attacks, as the governor and others have done, you are well and truly over the line. In fact, I don’t know what line you would suggest you are near other than the line that awaits the wrath of women who will, at some point, find their strength to flip the power structure so you might find out what helplessness feels like.
The world has had thousands of years of men taking liberties — perceived as a business perk, I assume — while women who were paid 70 cents on the dollar or less and needed the job stuck it out or left in fear.
You can be in the service or a cadet at a military school, and men will say, “If women weren’t here there would be no temptation,” except that women make up over 50 percent of this country. We work in all manner of jobs, so how did that cadet expect to go grocery shopping or to a movie or have a female pilot bail his sorry butt out if the mere existence of women was too much for him to bear?
We are often coming at the issue of women in the academies, workplace or military the wrong way round. It is not women’s presence that seems to be the issue, it is the lack of honor, moral certitude and good old family values that seems to plague men.
These are the weak men, the men uncertain of their individual worth and manhood. The good men I know do not need to be schooled in where the line is. They seem to have fidelity to their wives even in the workplace, church, military or government. They are feminists in the sense that they see a way to value women without objectifying them or bending them to their own needs. They have family values that include treating each and every human being with respect, kindness and a modicum of understanding that women are not here merely to serve their needs.
I am sorry for Cuomo because now his obituary will almost surely include a line like, “In abusing women, being unfaithful to both his family and his constituents, he chose lust over legislation and abuse of power over honor.”
How many more men will that be said of? I hope every man who deserves it.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials. She is an adviser to the board of the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange.
