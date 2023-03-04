The comics page was my entry into newspapers.
Dad subscribed to The Washington Post, reading it cover to cover. At breakfast, he’d scan the national news, while I grabbed the funnies and spread them out on the table, getting admonished not to “mess up the paper.”
Dagwood Bumstead, Hagar the Horrible and The Family Circus were my early reading. I wasn’t old enough to understand Doonesbury, new to the comics page, but it seemed to be a favorite for my older brothers.
The funnies were always meant to be just that: funny. They were jokes, sight gags, “physical” comedy — Dagwood is still running into Mr. Beasley, the poor mailman — or cultural commentaries, gently poking and making light of what was going on in society.
I kept my funnies habit well into adulthood, enjoying the likes of Bloom County and Calvin and Hobbes, appreciating the truisms of For Better or For Worse, and relishing the good-natured jabs of Doonesbury once I could understand them.
I’m not sure how it began, but in high school and through college, I used to post particularly funny or relevant comics to my bedroom door. Today, I have three comics affixed to my office door.
The first, from Calvin and Hobbes, I’ve described in a previous column. Calvin and his tiger, Hobbes, are playing in the sandbox when Hobbes asks if Calvin has begun his story assignment.
“No, I’m waiting for inspiration. You can’t just turn on creativity like a faucet. You have to be in the right mood.”
“What mood is that?” Hobbes asks.
“Last minute panic.”
The comic below that one is a strip from Red and Rover. I think dad clipped it out at one point and sent it to me.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that Clark Kent is a far better superhero than he is a newspaperman,” Red tells Rover the dog.
“Why do you say that?” Rover asks.
“He has saved the earth from total destruction multiple times, yet has never even once won a regional journalism award.”
For the record, I am the reverse.
The third strip is from Dilbert, the Scott Adams-penned strip long loved for skewering the modern office environment and techies. In this strip, intern Asok asks Dilbert, sitting at the computer, if he is “getting a lot done on the Grandpa Box.”
“The what?”
“The people in my generation,” Asok says proudly, “do our work on our phones and tablets.”
“I also have a laptop,” Dilbert says, followed by Asok’s zinger, ““I’ll text the Nineties and let them know.”
All three bear truth, wrapped in a bit of cheap humor. Dilbert had especially become a favorite over the last several years as its creator continued to jab at inane business culture and the cynical manipulative powers of his Dogbert character.
I don’t suppose there will be any new Dilbert strips joining the door in the future. Unless you’ve been divorced from the news cycle this past week, you’ve heard by now of Adams’ seemingly self-induced corkscrew into the ground after broadcasting a series of racist and hateful comments on YouTube.
In case tracking professional suicide is not your thing, Adams, who has in recent years branched beyond office culture to culture wars and subjects like “wokeness,” went on his YouTube podcast “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” and spoke of a poll that found only a slim majority of Black Americans agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.”
Adams went on to accuse Black Americans of being “a hate group” and advised white people to “get the hell away” from them.
“I don’t want to have anything to do with them,” Adams added. “And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the (expletive) away … because there is no fixing this.”
Adams has since said his “hate group” comment was “hyperbole” but continued his suggestion that white people stay away from Black Americans.
Unsurprisingly, virtually every newspaper in America quickly canceled his strip, he’s been discontinued by his publishing syndicate and his book publisher has canceled a project scheduled for the fall. Adams said his book agent also “canceled” him.
Adams claims to be the victim of cancel culture, someone merely exercising his First Amendment right and being denied a livelihood as a result.
I learned all of this a day after discovering that Feb. 24 had been designated as a “National Day of Hate” by white supremacist and Neo-Nazi groups.
In 2023, this is where we are? It would appear.
As a professional practitioner and passionate advocate of the First Amendment, I certainly think Scott Adams has a right to say what he wishes to. But not all free speech is responsible speech, nor need one be obligated to condone it. There are reasonable limits — as spelled out in settled law — to the First Amendment.
Businesses that do not agree with Adams’ remarks are free to respond as they wish. If that means severing commercial ties, I believe that’s called voting with your wallet and your feet. Folks do it all the time.
No one need shed a tear for Scott Adams; his livelihood as a mainstream cartoonist may be over, but he’s probably not going to need a part-time job at Home Depot to make ends meet. He has plenty of money.
And it wouldn’t surprise me if Adams’ move wasn’t calculated to further a new career path and monetize his increasingly extreme views in a different manner. Someone will pay for hate and divisiveness. That’s just where we are today. It wouldn’t surprise me if there were a few such comments below the online version of this column.
Cynical of me? No more cynical than Dogbert would have been.
One thing’s for sure, though: There’s nothing funny about any of this anymore.
