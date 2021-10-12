Several weeks ago the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released school performance scores for what are known as End-of-Grade (EOG) and End-of-Course (EOC) tests for the 2020-2021 school year.
As a refresher, EOG tests are given to students in grades 3 through 8 in English language arts, math and science. High school students take EOC tests in English, math and biology. Each test is three to four hours long and is given at the end of the year to measure a student’s proficiency in the curriculum standards for those subjects set by the Department of Public Instruction.
In grades 3 through 8, the test has zero impact on a student’s grades. For the EOC test, the results count for 20 percent of a student’s final grade. These scores are then used to apply a “grade” to individual schools. North Carolina’s school “grading” system has long been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats, but that is a topic for another time.
For public school critics, school performance scores provide red meat for their continued efforts to spread misinformation about how our students are truly performing and to continually undermine the work of our teachers and our administrators. They twist the scores to say “students can’t read,” implying that students who score low on a single test aren’t capable of academic success.
The reality, however, is that it’s not that simple.
EOG and EOC tests measure a student’s proficiency at the state standards in each category. It doesn’t mean students who don’t measure at or above proficiency “can’t read” or can’t be successful academically.
There is no question that instruction needs to take a sharp turn toward learning recovery after the turmoil of the last two years. School performance test scores help us insofar as they provide a snapshot of where our students are and how to identify best practices and target specific resources to move students forward. This is especially true for our Black, English-as-a-second-language learners, and economically disadvantaged students.
But even as State Superintendent Catherine Truitt has said, the 2020-21 school year was “... a year marked by extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances. To treat these scores as though they are valid indicators of future success or performance would not only be an improper use of these data, but also would be a disservice to our students, teachers, and administrators.”
But our critics forge ahead anyway with “improper use of these data” to fuel their hyperbole and degrade the work of our students, teachers and administrators. And you need look no further than some of our newest school board members as the main culprits of this.
Let’s do something our critics will never do and put this in perspective. Moore County Schools — across all 22 schools and all grades — scored a composite grade level proficiency of 51.9 percent and ranked 23rd in the state out of 115 school districts. The top-ranked district in the state, Union County, scored 63 percent. And the statewide average was 45.4 percent.
Moore County Schools ranked 14 places better than it did in 2018-19 — the tests were not administered in 2019-2020 due to COVID.
The real purpose of these scores is to give us insight into how our students are doing at any given time. It’s a tool, not a measurement of what is really happening in our schools.
The graduation rate last year was 92.3 percent, placing 13th in the state and second in our 13-county region. Even during a pandemic last year, nearly 1,100 juniors and seniors took at least one college level course with a pass rate of 87.1 percent. That would not be possible if our students were underperforming.
If our critics are telling you Moore County Schools is graduating “students who can’t read,” take it for what it is: an intentional distortion of the truth.
It’s a shame that our critics — most of whom don’t have children or even grandchildren in our schools — continue spreading misinformation and fear as part of a national effort to attack school boards and dismantle traditional public schools. Even some of our own sitting board members are capitalizing on the impacts of a global pandemic on our students to further this effort and to posture their woefully under-qualified, hand-picked school board candidates for next year’s election.
If the last school board election didn’t show you how dangerous it is to vote for the wrong candidates, then it’s time you start paying attention and become an informed voter.
While it is true we can always do better, given the extraordinary circumstances this past year, I am grateful that our students performed as well as they did. I applaud the work of our teachers and administrators. Without them, our students could have suffered far more.
As a school board, we have a lot of work ahead of us to right this ship again. And as a career educator, raised in Moore County Schools, whose children went to Moore County Schools and whose grandchildren are now in Moore County Schools, I continue to stand ready and able to take on that challenge.
I invite each of you who truly support our public schools to join me by becoming vocal advocates, enthusiastic volunteers and knowledgeable citizens.
Libby Carter is chairwoman of the Moore County Board of Education.
(1) comment
Parents take control of your children’s education. See exodusmandate.org and publicschoolexit.com. Competition is good - a rising tide raises all ships.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.