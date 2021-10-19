Recently, I read an article about Critical Race Theory. The writer clearly favored CRT but advised readers to do their own research. I did — exhaustively —- and concluded that CRT is a frightening group-think threat to democratic ideals that made our wonderful America the envy of the world.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology had scheduled a lecture for Oct. 21 by Dr. Dorian Abbot, a geophysical science professor at the University of Chicago. The lecture was titled “Climate and the Potential for Life on Other Planets.” It had zero to do with CRT.
But MIT “canceled” Abbot’s appearance following students’ Twitter tantrums about political positions Abbot took in an opinion on Newsweek.com. His sin? He criticized “woke” American universities. Limiting free speech is central to “cancel culture” and lies at the very heart of CRT.
The late Harvard law professor Derrick Albert Bell Jr. is credited with initiating CRT in the 1980s. Bell believed civil rights gains of the 1960s had essentially stopped. So he began developing ways outside of our step-by-step process of law and the courts to bring about equity for “people of color.”
Bell quickly attracted liberal university faculty disciples. One notable adherent was Richard Delgado, professor at the University of Alabama School of Law, who supported court challenges to language he regarded as “hate speech” toward Black people.
That strategy fizzled in 1992 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment’s free speech protections prevented the Court from precluding speech denigrating Blacks unless it also outlawed speech denigrating Whites.
Undeterred, CRT proponents began looking for ways to circumvent First Amendment free speech guarantees. One tactic was “civil” suits attempting to bankrupt organizations considered hate groups. However, its applicability to groups yielded limited success. After all, there’s only so many groups to sue.
So CRT adherents switched to persuading liberal colleges to ban speakers that administrators believe espoused hate speech. Paydirt. Today, speech and speakers are filtered and assessed for cancelling at more than 200 universities.
Enter Dorian Abbot’s Newsweek article. Abbot opined that “Nearly every decision taken on campus, from admissions, to faculty hiring, to course content, to teaching methods, is made through the lens of DEI” (diversity, equity and inclusion).
True to Dr. Bell, CRT doesn’t seek “equal” treatment. It seeks “equity.” Forms of equity include reparations, affirmative action, race-based hiring and college admissions, etc. University of Illinois Black studies professor David Stovall urges ending standardized college testing, calling it an “extension of eugenics.” Stovall says grading should also vanish, as it is an example of an “objective methodology used to maintain a permanent Black and Latino underclass.”
In plain talk, by paying particular people off, CRT strives to rebalance social scales allegedly skewed by past inequities. By definition, that divides people into us-and-them, which is anything but “inclusion.”
Adherents argue that “America was fashioned by elite white people, and white laws and conventions maintain a system of suppressors and suppressed.” Perhaps nothing explains CRT like this excerpt from an editorial in The New York Times. It purports to show how the police are part of a conspiracy against everyone but particular white people. The police “succeed in keeping middle-class and especially upper-class white people safe, so long as they don’t get out of line. They succeed in keeping people of color in their place so that they don’t challenge the social order that privileges middle- and upper-class white people.”
CRT was incubated in academia by the elite people least likely to be affected by social inequities. CRT theory seeks to subvert fundamentals that have held America together. But to survive, as with any subversive ideology, it must be propagandized through schools.
The line they hope to sell in schools is explained by Robin DiAngelo, one of the most prominent CRT “facilitators.” Her book “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” tells readers that CRT holds that white people are “inherently racist.”
CRT’s task is daunting because it can’t attack a culture it says is white without attacking whites. Nonetheless, it succeeded in cowing opponents into fearing reputational or economic retribution. Forbes.com says, “In this sort of environment, it’s not surprising that many people are looking to their state legislators for help.”
And they’ve responded. Nearly half of all states have passed or are actively considering laws that would restrict the teaching of CRT. Further, according to Newyorker.com, “Republicans are planning mid-term campaign efforts to tie Democrats to critical race theory by appealing to those uneasy with proposed changes to public schooling or the implication that they are to blame for the enduring inequity in American society.”
A bit of heartening news: Princeton University has agreed to host Dr. Abbot’s climate lecture on the same day originally scheduled at MIT. Thousands have signed up.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.