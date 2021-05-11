In the process of defining Critical Race Theory, there are a couple of critical words that need emphasis.
Critical Race Theory, known commonly by the acronym CRT, is based on the assumption that, throughout U.S. history, since the first slaves arrived in 1619, all American institutions and laws have been intentionally thought through and crafted so that white people can put up social, economic and legal barriers between the races in order to maintain their elite status. From these assumptions, the CRT folks have concluded that the source of poverty and criminal behavior in minority communities is due exclusively to these barriers.
But what if the assumptions that led us to the theory are neither factual nor valid? Do we want to risk transitioning America based on a false premise?
Here are some thoughts I gleaned from works by John Horvat II, a brilliant scholar, researcher, educator, speaker and author. His bottom line is that CRT must be rejected if this country is to survive. Survive? Does moving ahead with CRT have that potential? Here are some CRT underpinnings to consider while you decide.
CRT seeks to divide our society into two groups, the oppressors (white people) and the oppressed (people of color), followed by constant struggle between the two. Result: a deep-seated national culture of blame and hatred.
CRT sees race as the pre-eminent prism through which all things are considered; history, economics, sociology, science, virtually all aspects of life. All current governing and cultural structures are tainted with systemic racism.
CRT teaches that those who are oppressors are incapable of ridding themselves of their biases. They are irredeemable and incapable of exercising free will to change.
CRT sees reform of race relations as impossible. Because racism is systemic, the present institutions cannot be redeemed or modified.
Given that CRT tells us all things must be seen through the prism of race, including the sciences, its promoters declare that science, reason and logic are “white ways of knowing things.”
CRT weakens the bonds that create trust of individuals, of institutions and of government.
CRT is irreconcilable with traditional Christian teachings.
CRT is totalitarian and allows for no opposing theories.
CRT holds that America and white Americans are irredeemably racist. The solution is reverse racism, which is called “equity.” Equity, not to be confused with equality, further transforms all elements of America from merit-based to equity based. Under equity, mediocracy will reign supreme in all organizations, business, education and government.
Irrespective of this clear and present danger to our country, Critical Race Theory, Project 1619, and ethnic studies are being incorporated into public schools all over America. It’s part of an anti-racist mission that is anything but.
Imagine a couple of youngsters — one Black, one white — from the same neighborhood; they are best friends, walk to school together, play ball after school and are in and out of each other’s homes frequently. Then, while getting their required weekly dose of CRT instruction, they suddenly look across the classroom at one another as if to say, “Wow, I thought he was my friend but he is actually my enemy.”
CRT is potentially the most dangerous initiative ever undertaken in our history with almost unimaginable ramifications. For example, Damon Young, a senior editor of The Root and an occasional New York Times contributor, adds, “Whiteness is a public health crisis. It shortens life expectancies, it pollutes air, it constricts equilibrium, it devastates forests, it melts ice caps, it sparks (and funds) wars, it flattens dialects, it infests consciousnesses, and it kills people.”
President Biden’s Department of Education has signaled its intent to impose the most radical forms of CRT on America’s schools. CRT, in the process of being included in educational curriculum at all levels, is purely and simply indoctrination. It will guarantee perpetuation of systemic racism and white supremacy in this country for generations.
Culture is a powerful and pervasive force in any organization. If we think of the U.S. as an organization, over the past 20 years we have seen a culture of blame cultivated in Washington politics and spread across the nation.
A culture of blame is so powerful and debilitating it has rendered our Congress ineffective. CRT has the potential to take both the cultures of blame and hate to new levels with devastating consequences for generations to come.
U.S. Army retired Lt. Gen. Marvin L. Covault is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders and author of the blog, WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.
I've been trying hard to understand the CRT, it's not easy. I've googled it and read many interpretations. I'm also not sure Gen. Covalt has explained it very well either. It would be nice to get an unbiased lesson on this before everyone jumps all over this.
