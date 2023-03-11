When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials began exercising government power in ways unprecedented in modern times. They shut down businesses, withheld basic public services such as in-person schooling and ordered healthy, law-abiding citizens not to travel, to visit their loved ones or even to enter a house of worship, though that last edict didn’t long survive legal challenge.

As a freedom-minded conservative, I did not argue at the time that the governor and his team had no legitimate power to act during emergencies. Infectious disease is one of the few cases in which highly coercive action may be required to protect public health and safety. It represents a rare exception to the rule that private property should be inviolate and that informed consent, not government dictate, is the proper way for people to manage the risks and rewards of life in a civilized society.

Barbara Misiaszek

Comparing Florida to N.C., if NC experienced the same %'s of infection and deaths as Fl ,NC would have had over 90,000 more cases and 12,000 more deaths. That's only about 3% more cases but 40% more deaths. Median ages of our populations as of 2020 was Fl. 42.2 yrs, NC 38.9 years. I'll take our results.

John Misiaaszek

Kent Misegades

If the NCGOP had a backbone, they would have stood up to the tyrants Cooper and Stein and called on the people to ignore their irrational CCP flu edicts. Many of us smelled a rat from the start and refused to mask or get the useless jabs. We were proven 100% correct, but aren’t expecting a mea culpa from the flu fanatics anytime soon.

Jim Tomashoff

Yet another comment from Kent containing pathological lies.

Covid vaccinates were very effective. See, for example: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/effectiveness/work.html.

Or see: https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/covid-19-vaccine-comparison.

A simple search using Google will yield study after study proving that the covid vaccines worked.

We' wait for Kent's mea culpa.

