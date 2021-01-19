Each day, I find a new reason to be shocked and offended by what has transpired of late. These last few days, I am perplexed and extremely disappointed — even disgusted — by the total lack of faith, trust and confidence in our judicial branch of government.
As an attorney, I am appalled by the willingness of legislators to ignore the critical role the courts play in our democracy — and how that lapse has helped cause our current predicament.
Many of these legislators are lawyers themselves, not just legislators sworn to uphold the constitution but “officers of the court” as well. They are well aware that the president had every right to go to court to challenge results, but equally aware that the courts’ rulings on those challenges are definitive.
Any political “investigation” of the election would be, by definition, inferior to the rulings of federal courts and the Supreme Court, since it would be just that — political — and less trustworthy and reliable than impartial findings of our courts.
For anyone to assume or pretend that our courts refused to hear the evidence of voter fraud simply because the cases were dismissed is misguided.
And it’s purposely misleading if you are trained in law. For lawyers or legislators trained in the law to sow distrust in our courts, as well as our elections, thus bringing disrepute to our judiciary is abominable. It is an attack on the third branch and arguably a violation of legal ethics that serves only to reinforce the notion that lawyers as a whole have no ethics.
The courts resoundingly ruled there was no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud. This was the case over 60 times.
The courts did not refuse to hear the cases; the courts ruled that the cases brought before them failed to state a cognizable claim, failed to present evidence or any corroboration of the affidavits put before the court.
The judges were, in most cases, forceful in their rejection of the claims. This indicates the suits were frivolous, lacking evidentiary basis or any claim that rose above mere unsubstantiated allegations. Some of the strongest language to that effect was used by judges Trump appointed to the federal bench.
A Trump-appointed judge in Wisconsin, U.S. District Court Judge Brett Ludwig, ruled that the president “has not proved” any wrongdoing by state officials. Although cases lost by the president and his team were dismissed for lack of standing, Ludwig did not deny the president’s standing to bring the case. He firmly stated that the president’s arguments “fail on their merits.”
Federal Judge Matthew Brann issued a scathing order and rebuke of the Pennsylvania court challenge all the way back in November. In his opinion, he wrote, “One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption. That has not happened.”
Brann went on to say of the president’s claims, “In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters in the sixth most populated state. Our people, our laws and institutions demand more.”
Appellate Judge Stephanos Bibas, another Trump appointee, called the allegations made in the Pennsylvania suit “vague and conclusory.” In his opinion, he wrote, “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
Despite the staggering record of defeat in the courts, the president and his supporters pushed their efforts to have millions of votes thrown out all the way to the Supreme Court. They did so through the Texas lawsuit challenging the results in Pennsylvania.
In that case, the Court denied relief for lack of standing, finding that Texas does not have a “judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its election.”
Once denied by the Supreme Court, the president had exhausted all avenues of relief. The issue should have been settled there and the president should have conceded. That’s how our system operates.
The failure to accept those rulings and the misguided notion that there was or is some avenue of relief other than the courts is either a remarkable misunderstanding or an intentional misrepresentation of how American democracy works and the separation of powers that protects that democracy.
This failure to recognize the constitutionally designed function, role and power of the judiciary led directly to the unjust, unfair and unconstitutional pressures upon election officials, legislators, and even the vice president to overturn the election.
Even worse, millions of the president’s supporters were intentionally misled to believe that the election result could be reversed and that those who opposed such a reversal, people who were standing firm and fulfilling their legal and constitutional roles, are their enemies.
Bob Bierbaum is a Moore County educator and attorney.
You took the long way to get where you were going with this column, but with your background in law , and Democratic affiliation I can understand. A much shorter explanation for what ensued would be, frustration and uncontrolled venting, similar to what we experienced from Democrats in cities across this country after the Trump election over Clinton in 2016, and that has continued during his four years in office. No need to recall all the times he was ridiculed, vulgarity comments spilled off the lips of Democrats and their politicians, Maxine Waters, Rashida TLaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and many others and then there was Pelosi, in front of the watching world, intentionally tore up Trumps address to the nation, never saw before, Democrats cheered her, got the old hag reelected [wink]. Bottom line, unlike Biden,
who took it upon himself to question ones race if they did not vote for him, most who voted for Trump did so without being told if the did not, they were not of their race. Trump did not create this animosity , and Biden won't end it. The country has been reaching a boiling point for several decades, much like one of those old pressure cookers, a slow simmering whistle at first, then comes the shaking and uncontrolled rattling. Best to remain a safe distance from a boiling pot.
