It’s tough to get the Supreme Court of the United States to review a case. Four of nine justices must agree to hear it. Then, on average, 7,999 others are trying to persuade “SCOTUS” to review their case. About 80 will succeed for any October-June session.
One thing the SCOTUS resolves is lower court conflicts. If a case involves a federal statute and some of the 13 U.S. circuit courts of appeal have made congruent decisions about that statute, it’s almost wasting time to petition for review.
Almost. Gonzalez v. Google is an exception.
This case will be decided before July 2023. It involves a federal statute, and there’s no conflict among courts of appeal decisions. The Supreme Court has, on many occasions, refused to hear relevant appeals in situations like this.
“Gonzalez” involves a federal statute commonly referred to as “Section 230,” for its particular location within the overall Communications Decency Act, which dealt with telecommunications laws when it was updated in 1995.
The internet was in its infancy back then. An internet “platform” at the time, Prodigy, offered online “chat rooms” where parties could post data. But Prodigy, as a self-described family-oriented site, chose which data to post, edit or excise, like content dealing with explicit pornography.
On one occasion, a person posted something that was accused of being libelous. The company libeled by the post sued Prodigy. The court reasoned that since publishers, newspapers, book producers and such can be held liable, by virtue of performing publisher functions like editing content, Prodigy became a publisher and was, therefore, liable for libel.
Section 230 was enacted in federal law to protect internet platforms from liability for others’ posts. It circumvented the Prodigy problem by shifting the liability burden from service providers to posters.
One part of Section 230 prevents “interactive” computer services like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube from being declared a publisher. Another section protects such services if they, in good faith, remove or restrict harmful content like, for example, terrorist propaganda.
In November 2015, American Nohemi Gonzalez was studying in Paris. She became part of 129 people slaughtered by gunfire by a radical group known as ISIS. Her family sued Google, which owns YouTube.
The suit alleged that YouTube, by “targeting recommendations” at people interested in ISIS, facilitated ISIS’ recruitment efforts and fueled the violence that led to Nohemi’s death. Such conduct, they alleged, violated the federal Anti-Terrorism Act.
The recommendations YouTube made to users interested in ISIS were accomplished through algorithms. There were no algorithms used by social media until introduced by Facebook in 2009. So Section 230, enacted long before then, necessarily failed to extend protection to algorithms.
Typically, the goal of such algorithms is to keep a person engaged on the website so that he or she can be exposed to advertisements. If one clicks on an advertisement, the advertiser will pay a price, usually several cents per click. In that way, “targeted advertising” generates money.
Algorithms, as used by social media, are computer programs that select and recommend content, or groups to join, etc., “to a particular user based on information about that user that is known to the interactive computer service.”
The federal district court and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals held that YouTube/Google did not violate the Anti-Terrorism Act because it was motivated by “economic self-enrichment” rather than sympathetic ideology. It also held that the plaintiffs failed to establish a “direct link” between YouTube’s targeted recommendations and Nohemi’s death.
The appeals court decided that YouTube’s algorithm was merely equivalent to a search engine. Therefore, it held that Section 230 immunized Google.
Gonzalez’s attorneys had argued that a search engine is controlled by the user, whereas an algorithm controls content sent to a user. Nonetheless, the plaintiffs limited their question for the Supreme Court to whether Section 230 protects algorithms’ targeting recommendations.
Two judges on the 9th Circuit Court that decided Gonzalez voted with the majority. But they stated that, were it not for the need to follow precedent which that court had established in similar cases, they would hold that Section 230 did not protect YouTube.
The judges referenced a scholarly, compelling dissent in a case involving Facebook, which said whether a targeted algorithm is “a good thing or a bad thing, it goes beyond publishing. Therefore this activity (aimed, targeted recommendations) is not shielded by a statute that prevents Facebook from being treated as a ‘publisher.’”
The reason Gonzalez is so important is that it could completely disrupt online social media sites like YouTube. They depend upon algorithms’ targeted recommendations for financial viability.
Appeals courts have reasoned that, since Section 230 protects sites like YouTube, it can be extrapolated to protection for activities like targeted recommendations. How much of a stretch that is will be up to the Supreme Court.
Justice Clarence Thomas has long maintained that the Supreme Court would have to decide the breadth of Section 230 in some case. Gonzalez v. Google is that case.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
