Earlier this summer, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito justified the court’s majority decision to overthrow Roe v. Wade by claiming there was no right to abortion in the Constitution. He said that states should write their own legislation on this matter, acting on the will of their voters.
This radical decision quickly reverberated like the 2013 catastrophic decision that eviscerated the Voting Rights Act of 1965, freeing nine Southern states to change their election laws without federal approval.
At that time, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that “our country has changed,” and that Congress must pass legislation that “speaks to current conditions.” Nostradamus wept as affected states tripped over themselves in the rush to pass restrictive, racist voting laws and elevate corrupt gerrymandering to breathtaking heights.
Predictably, no sooner had the scuttling of abortion rights been announced than 13 states with conservative-majority legistatures passed draconian “trigger bans” which took effect automatically. Twelve other states are poised to do the same.
The court’s written decision, released in the last week of June but initially leaked in the spring, was supported by the six ultraconservative Catholic justices on the Supreme Court. It deftly side-stepped the question of human life beginning at conception. The issue, nonetheless, lurked in the shadows, and Justice Alito’s legal mumbo jumbo provided only the thinnest veil to disguise his far-right agenda.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey dropped that veil when she immediately announced that she was banning abortion in all cases because “every life is a sacred gift from God” and human life begins at the moment of conception.
A Louisiana lawmaker said his faith inspired him to propose that abortion be treated as a homicide from the moment of fertilization.
Most abortion clinics located in so-called “red” states have either closed or are closing, effectively denying abortions regardless of circumstances. Some governors are going even further: seeking to outlaw contraception, denying women travel to other states to have their abortions and to pay as much as a $10,000 bounty to anti-abortion citizens who track women seeking abortions.
In spite of the Supreme Court decision, support for abortion rights is still running high. According to Pew Research and Associated Press polls, a majority of Americans — 65 percent — support abortion rights and oppose overturning Roe. According to those surveys, Jewish, Buddhist and Unitarian believers “express some of the strongest support for abortion rights in surveys.”
And this doesn’t even account for the legions of non-religious Americans who support a woman’s right to choose. Furthermore, 64 percent of Catholics show “indifference to, and even defiance of, church teaching,” to the June 6 issue of “America: The Jesuit Review.” However, the sudden outlier status of these groups means that their religious beliefs concerning abortion currently have no legal standing.
This Supreme Court has repeatedly prioritized the religious views of ultraconservative Christians. From supporting bakers who refuse to serve gay customers, to supporting a football coach who stages religious events on public school property, to supporting the use of taxpayer money to fund private and parochial schools, the de facto Alito court has been on a mission to shatter the separation between church and state.
Significantly, this court is establishing a preference for one ultraconservative version of Christianity. In so doing, the court is usurping the power of Congress by inhibiting the free exercise of other religions.
By overturning Roe, the court ignored the first amendment’s “Establishment Clause” and the “Free Exercise Clause.” The “Establishment Clause” prohibits Congress from making any law “respecting an establishment of religion.” At the same time, “Free Exercise Clause” states Congress may not prohibit “the free exercise thereof.”
Janet Crepps, senior counsel in the U.S. legal program at the Center for Reproductive Rights, claims that one group’s religiously informed belief that life begins at conception violates the freedom of religion of other groups whose traditions tell them otherwise.
Most of our Founding Fathers were rationalists, well-educated products of the 18th century Enlightenment. They understood how religious enthusiasms fueled European wars, persecutions and pogroms throughout the centuries. They therefore rejected an established religion for the same reason they rejected a monarchy.
Yes, I think the Republicans have gone too far with this and it's going to come back at them during the elections. We don't need people telling us that we have to abide by their religion. We have the freedom of religion in this country not forced religion. They shouldn't forget about all the women, Democrats and independent voters who are coming out in droves to fight back.
