Google “Corruption in NC Politics” and these headlines from national and state media appear:
- “GOP Changes Weaken Elections and Ethics Oversight”;
- “Corruption is Undermining NC Government”;
- “Corruption, Gerrymandering, and Voter Suppression: How NC’s GOP Made a Great Big Mess”;
- “North Carolina gets D grade in 2015 State Integrity Investigation”;
- “North Carolina among the Nation’s More Politically Corrupt States”;
- “A Wave of Scandals Hits North Carolina Republicans”; and
- “Voter Fraud is Part of the GOP Playbook.”
North Carolina’s General Assembly cannot compete in scale with the Trump administration’s breathtaking corruption, but not for lack of effort.
Republicans in the state’s General Assembly majority realize that demographics do not favor them. And they are terrified. After being trounced in the 2012 elections, Republicans half-heartedly floated the possibility of courting minority voters to broaden their base. They resolved, instead, that cheating was easier than altering their DNA.
Serendipitously, when a significant portion of the 1965 Voting Rights Act was repealed in 2013, the N.C. General Assembly rushed helter-skelter to pass new voter ID laws. Under the ruse that they were on a crusade to halt election fraud, Republicans mobilized to suppress voter turnout — with surgical precision in minority and largely democratic communities — by: purging voter rolls; restricting voting sites; shortening voting hours and early voting; requiring ID cards; selectively pairing voting rolls and voting places; and creating a spurious anti-fraud commission.
In addition to voter suppression, the General Assembly: called lame-duck sessions to pass controversial laws; stuffed ballot boxes with illegally completed absentee ballots; overrode the Democratic governor’s veto with a devious scheduling trick — a trick House Speaker Tim Moore learned from Thom Tillis; rejected Medicaid in spite of its obvious benefit to a large sector of the state population; truncated a newly elected Democratic governor’s powers during a lame duck session; wrested investigative authority from the State Bureau of Investigation to the “political protection” of then-Republican governor Pat McCrory; funneled “dark money” throughout the state to Republican candidates; and gerrymandered… beyond legal limits.
And the corruption has names. Representative David Lewis, the Republican architect of the gerrymandered state and top lieutenant to Tim Moore, shamefacedly boasted that he drew his legislative map specifically to elect Republicans. This same David Lewis recently pleaded guilty to transferring $65,000 of N.C. GOP campaign money to his own account. He resigned from the General Assembly and faces jail time.
McCrae Dowless Jr., a Republican operative and convicted felon, was indicted on three felony charges of obstruction of justice, and two charges of possession of absentee ballots for directing workers to collect and mail in other people’s absentee ballots during the 2018 Republican congressional primary on behalf of GOP candidate Mark Harris. The election was nullified and Mark Harris dropped out of the race.
In May, a federal jury convicted Greg Lindberg (87 months prison time), a billionaire Republican donor, and his associate John Gray (30 months). They were convicted for attempting to funnel millions of dollars from campaign contributions to bribe Mike Causey, the state’s insurance commissioner, to influence the policies and operations of the NC Department of Insurance.
In August, Robin Hayes, a former congressman and a prior chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, pleaded guilty to attempting to facilitate this same bribe. He was recently sentenced to a year’s probation.
N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore himself has faced accusations of conflicts of interest because his private legal services are in unusually high demand. For instance: He represents his county’s public utility; he represents Cleveland County commissioners; he represents the North Carolina Bail Agents Association; he represents Durham businessman Neal Hunter, on whose behalf “Moore sponsored legislation that intervened in a dispute with Durham officials over a new development project.”
Our state government and federal government are facing profound moral and ethical crises, not just political ones. Some amount of corruption has always been a feature of American politics. And Democrats themselves have certainly been tarred in the past. But this current crop of Republicans in the General Assembly has made corruption a sinister art form — and drawn national scorn for its efforts.
A thorough cleansing of Republicans in the General Assembly is essential. Principled Republicans who believe in honest government should eschew tribal attachments this election and join with Democrats to create a government capable of operating by the same legal, moral, and ethical principles required of its citizens.
As retired Navy Adm. William H. McCraven recently stated: “When integrity and character no longer matter, there is nothing left to stop the triumph of evil.”
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
