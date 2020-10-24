There are four seats up for grabs on the Moore County Board of Education this election season. Incumbents Betty Wells Brown, Helena Wallin-Miller, Stacy Caldwell and John Weaver are being challenged by David Hensley, Robert Levy, Brandon Coleman and Philip Holmes, respectively.
The race has been quite contentious, and there’s a lot of deliberate misinformation being circulated to the public on the radio, on social media and on printed campaign materials. One of the biggest points of contention is the construction costs of the new traditional public schools in Southern Pines and Aberdeen versus the cost of the new building being built by the Academy of Moore, a public charter school in Aberdeen.
The challengers to the incumbents are raising a large stink about why the cost of building these traditional public schools — more than $ 30 million each — is so much more than the cost of the new building at the Academy of Moore — around $2 million. The accusations of Hensley and Levy (and to a lesser extent Holmes) of wasted money and bloated budgets have caused a lot of confusion in the community.
In fact, the challengers themselves seem to be a bit confused about the cost and the building process. However, there are real, concrete facts that should clear up any puzzlement as to why the traditional public schools cost so much more to build than a new building at a charter school.
First, it’s more than a little disingenuous to feign surprise and outrage about the cost of these new traditional public schools now just because there’s an election going on. The citizens of Moore County passed a large bond initiative in 2018 by 80 percent of the vote.
It was clear from the beginning what these schools would cost. Moore County Schools asked voters to approve $103 million to build three new elementary schools. That’s $34.3 million per school. The voters were clearly given the costs, and they responded overwhelmingly in favor of spending the money.
Second, the North Carolina General Assembly places tight restrictions on the construction of traditional public schools. These guidelines and restrictions are waived for charter and private schools.
Every traditional public school building project must follow state and local codes, as do projects for charters and private schools, but that is where the similarity ends. The law requires strict room sizes, bathroom requirements, hot water needs, floor coverings, window access and so on for traditional schools. The NCGA also requires traditional public schools to go through a public bid process to choose contractors. Charter schools can bypass the bidding process. These building requirements and restrictions are available to the public and easily found with a quick search of the NCGA’s website.
Traditional public schools must be built to last for decades — sometimes they are used for more than a century. Traditional public schools must provide libraries, cafeterias, playgrounds, athletic fields, gymnasiums, parking and bus areas, and all of those features come with strict space and design requirements of their own.
And of course, traditional public schools must accommodate hundreds of students; the new elementary schools have an 800-student capacity. These new schools are being built to last at least 60 to 80 years, and to provide resources and services to very large student populations.
Do they have terrazzo floors? Yes, and they will never need to be replaced. Do they provide room for growth? Yes, they can accommodate the increased enrollment of the future. Do they cost more than a classroom wing? Yes, because they include gyms and libraries and cafeterias with full kitchens and playgrounds and classrooms for art and music and STEM and exceptional and special needs children.
A private school or a charter school could be gone tomorrow; traditional public schools must be built to last and to stand the test of time.
The Academy of Moore is a fine school, providing a much needed service in our community. It’s wonderful that they are growing at such a rate as to require expansion.
Having said that, I think it’s a shame that the challengers for seats on the Board of Education continue to use this fine charter school to try to disparage our current school board and our traditional public schools in general. The constant comparisons aren’t valid.
One small charter school adding one small building to accommodate one very small group of children in Moore County can and will build cheaper than a large traditional public school designed to serve and accommodate a huge group of students for decades. It’s not even apples to oranges; it’s an ocean liner and a dinghy.
Cheryl Christy-Bowman is a mother, grandmother and longtime Moore County resident. You can also follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cherylchristybowman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.