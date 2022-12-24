What is Christmas Magic? You can put that question to Google, and it will give you 807,000 responses in 0.28 seconds.
A Hallmark Channel movie … a lighted holiday walking trail … a description for the decorations in Taylor Swift’s apartment … a Spotify playlist … I could go on 800,000 more times and it still wouldn’t get any closer to what it means to me or you.
If it could be measured — plug a couple of clips to its poles — we’d see it throttling pretty high in these final few days.
The classic holiday film, Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” captures a sense of Christmas Magic. The final nine minutes — check it out on YouTube — embody that famous transformation when George Bailey goes from being a desperate man on a bridge wanting only to live to a life spilling over with richness.
In the end, even the bank examiner throws in, and the sheriff rips up the order for George’s arrest and begins singing “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” with gusto. I’ve seen it countless times, and still I have tears running down my cheeks. Christmas Magic.
Regardless of where we stand in life, most of us usually feel a bit richer this time of year, not for the coins in our pockets but the spirit that animates our hearts. Even as lives become hectic and to-do lists grow exponentially, we walk lighter, smile easier, share more freely. Christmas Magic.
As children, we are awed by the mystery of Santa and the twinkle of the tree. As a boy, I would lie under or beside the decorated Christmas tree. I’d squint my eyes and turn the lights into prisms of light cast upon the wall. It didn’t matter if there were presents under the tree or whom they might be for.
Christmas Magic is seeing Earl Wright driving around Southern Pines with a large trailer behind his truck laden with donated bicycles. Earl and Sharon Thompson have worked for years to recondition bicycles and collect donations that their Project Santa would then disperse to needy children on Christmas Day. Each year it seems to be a struggle early on, but then Christmas Magic takes over.
Christmas Magic makes us freer to take brash action that we wouldn’t take any other time of year.
I still recall a Christmas Eve about 15 years ago. My wife at the time and I were in the car planning to go to church with our daughter, then about 4, when we learned that my brother Tom’s flight from Dulles International in Virginia would be canceled, and he’d be stranded overnight in the airport.
Air travel is a dicey proposition anytime, but who wants to think about anyone stranded in an airport Christmas Eve? “Let’s go get him,” my wife said. So we went home, put Loreleigh in her Christmas pajamas, and drove the five hours from Greensboro to Dulles, arriving around 1 in the morning. We picked up Tom and delivered him home to our family that night. Christmas Magic.
Christmas Magic is that annual booster shot of good will toward all, a chance actually to practice what we preach — or what is preached to us — the rest of the year but which we might fail to follow.
We think we’re all marching forward toward some ultimate destination of “completion,” but Christmas Magic is really moving us back, back closer to that time of wonder and faith and believing. Believing not just in the beauty of a twinkling tree or the thrill of what might lie under it for us. We are moved ever so closer to a greater moment of faith and believing in a Great Gift that God bestowed upon the world.
So maybe that’s why, in those final days of full parking lots and long to-do lists, we find in our hearts a greater humor or a penchant to hum or wish good cheer to a complete stranger.
None of us are alone. We’re all connected, all one, all made one through the gift of Christmas Magic that swells in our hearts.
