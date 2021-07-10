On June 15, Commissioner Frank Quis asked for a “bipartisan effort” to support the Charters of Freedom/Foundation Forward Inc. project. Not surprisingly, only Republicans have jumped in without questioning the veracity of the people behind the project.
Every other part of our community has been cautious and has wanted to know the facts about the project first. The Moore County GOP, on the other hand, has reacted with blind allegiance and faithful ignorance because the project involves the flag and has been marketed as a “Make America Great Again” tool.
I have asked our county commissioners on multiple occasions to not only vet this group but to be transparent about the commitments they are making in return. The organization is certainly far from transparent.
I have spent the last month trying to find copies of the documents they are asking Moore County taxpayers to commit to, but they are not to be found. Those documents include: an initial engagement guide, letter of intent and “additional educational materials.” In fact, I have been unable to find clear pictures of the display itself. What are they hiding?
Since the commissioners appear unwilling to do any research, I decided to investigate.
Based in North Carolina, Foundation Forward Inc. is headed by three-time rejected U.S. House candidate Vance Patterson of Morganton. The organization is closely allied with the Koch brothers, noted for their support of conservative causes. The group also uses materials created by Koch-funded groups. Foundation Forward Inc. is incorporated under a federal 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) license, meaning it receives at least a third of its funding from government units or public donations.
Let’s take a closer look at Vance.
Vance spent $833,400 of his own money and could not get past any of the three primary elections he ran in. Over those 10 years he managed to get five people to contribute more than $1,000 (one of which was his mom).
According to his campaign website he is a “conservative Republican, committed Christian and Sunday School teacher, and he is dedicated to defending the social conservative values that are the bedrock of American society. Vance is a firm believer in the brilliance of our Constitution, written on biblical principles, and designed to protect us from tyranny as long as we protect those principles.”
Now let’s take a closer look at Foundation Forward Inc.
According to The Charlotte Observer, in 2014 there was a North Carolina proposal that high school social studies teachers use curriculum materials prepared by the Bill of Rights Institute, a Koch-subsidized organization that donated more than $2 million in 2018.
Foundation Forward Inc. has used some of the Bill of Rights Institute’s materials in sales pitches for its various projects. One of its projects is used to criticize public education. A Foundation Forward Inc. video claims: “After one visit, these grade school children will know more about our history and government than most of the people in the United States.”
I guess they think children learn by osmosis.
In another promotional video, Treasurer Ron Lewis said, “We’re in the beginning of what could be a massive re-education of our founding principles.”
Its board of directors includes only four members, just two of whom are not named Patterson: Vance Patterson, president; Mary Jo Patterson, secretary; Ronald B. Lewis, treasurer; and Michael Unruh, director.
According to financial record filings required by federal law — commonly known as Form 990 filings:
- The organization’s payroll in 2017 was $143,359, or 24 percent of revenue. In 2018, it was $255,047.
- Spending on monuments in 2017 was $288,946 (47 percent), and $324,280 in 2018.
- Office and travel expenses in 2017 were $52,356 (9 percent)
- Education expenses in 2018 were $30,138 (4 percent).
- Loans in 2017 to current and former officers, directors and trustees were $9,926 and all were made to Patterson Fan Co. In 2018, loans to current and former officers, directors and trustees were $6,184 to Patterson Fan Co. for “Cash Flow,” plus $15,000 to Vance Patterson.
- In 2017, net assets were $142,470, and net liabilities were $156,869. That’s a negative net worth of $14,399.
- In 2018, net assets were $86,298, while net liabilities were $113,696, for a negative net worth of $27,398.
Republicans like to hide behind symbols in order to avoid inconvenient facts. The facts are that Foundation Forward Inc. and the Charters of Freedom are thinly veiled attacks on public education and American values.
Including only one third of our Constitutional Amendments — 10 of 27 — constitutes fraud at the highest level. The fact that two of the monuments Mr. Patterson placed — in Murphy and Morganton — cite the 1789 Resolution with its 12 Amendments, rather than the real 1791 Bill of Rights constitutes deception.
Democrats tend to prefer facts over fantasy. That’s why none have come forward to support this clearly partisan political project. Will other political organizations that approach the county with agenda-laden projects now have a precedent the commissioners will need to follow?
Lowell Simon is a West End resident.
