It’s easy living in Moore County to get into a travel rut, where you basically drive the same roads day in and day out: the way to school drop-off, to the grocery store, the doctor, the drugstore, your favorite restaurant.
But we’re a big county. We weigh in at just under 700 square miles by land mass. There are a lot of less-traveled roads out there and more than one way to get where you want.
Fall is a season of change after all, a time to change up what we’ve been doing, so I’ve been shaking it up a bit on my commutes around the county.
Instead of the brain-numbing drive up and down N.C. 211, I’ve been taking back roads through Foxfire, Jackson Springs and down Roseland Road into southern Moore. If I have to go to Carthage from home, there are plenty of rural routes that offer a change of viewpoint.
As temperatures cool and leaves start a slight turn toward color, it’s relaxing to roll down the window and take in the fresh air and sights. I don’t miss the few extra minutes — or the views Mother Moore has to offer.
I’m changing things up a little bit in The Pilot newsroom as well. Rotating assignments among reporters often brings a fresh perspective to subjects. A new set of eyes on something can provide different insights into what someone else might have looked past. So I wanted to share some of those updates with you as we move into fall.
First, we welcomed a new reporter to the newsroom this week. Ana Risano comes to us from the friendly confines of western Harnett County next door. She is a recent graduate of Warren Wilson College in Asheville, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
What struck me about Ana is that her resume, rather than being full of science credentials, brimmed with experience writing. She was editor of her student newspaper, she led workshops on story development, editing and writing to Associated Press style. You don’t find many college graduates who even know what the AP is anymore, unless they’re thinking “advanced placement.”
We’re not starting Ana off with any training wheels. She’s going to be responsible for covering the towns of Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Cameron, as well as the subject of transportation. You can reach her at ana@thepilot.com or by calling her at (910) 692-7271.
As for other reporters and their revised assignments:
Jaymie Baxley will now be covering all of Moore County government, including the Board of Commissioners, Board of Health and Department of Social Services. He also will be overseeing Moore County courts and the town of Carthage. You can reach him at (910) 693-2484 or jaymie@thepilot.com.
Mary Kate Murphy will continue to cover education, which includes Moore County Schools, the private schools and Sandhills Community College. However, she is also now going to be making a “return engagement” covering the village of Pinehurst, which she did a couple of years ago. Mary Kate also captains our coverage of equestrian news and the Sunday Hoofbeats page. You can reach her at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
Sam Hudson is going to continue her excellent coverage of the business community, as well as the village of Whispering Pines. I am adding to her plate the town of Vass, since those two communities not only share a border but also a lot of common issues. You can reach Sam at (678) 577-6183 or sam@thepilot.com.
Jonathan Bym has his hands full as The Pilot’s only full-time staffer covering sports, so I’ve tried to keep his news responsibilities a little lighter. Still, he will keep his responsibilities for covering the town of Robbins and public safety news. You can reach him at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
Laura Douglass is continuing on as the editor of the paper’s Scene section and its features news. If you have stories about local Scouts, clubs, social activities or other features, reach her at (910) 693-2475 or laura@thepilot.com. Laura also coordinates the handling of obituaries.
If you don’t see a particular community or interest here, that means it falls to me to assign to an available reporter. As always, you can reach me at the contacts listed below.
Even though The Pilot is a small community newspaper, we are blessed to have a vigorous news gathering team. As a once-rural county that is transitioning into a more suburban one, we find news frequently outpacing our ability to cover it all. That’s where our strength as a community comes in. It’s your efforts, contributions, tips and photographs that round out coverage that — for a third consecutive year — has been recognized as the best in the state for community newspapers.
That honor is no accident, nor is it taken lightly by The Pilot. It’s the hard work of our staff, our relevance to community and your critical involvement that make this happen and keep everyone better informed.
We’re a big county, with many roads to travel and explore. Thank you for being with us on this journey.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
