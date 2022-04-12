How smart is your house cat? The answer is, “Which breed is your cat?”
What we know about cats’ mental ability, generally, is that they’re restricted by a brain smaller than most folks’ pinky fingers. It has about 250 million cells, the same as brown bears, in its cerebral cortex. That’s the brain’s information-processing center, the smarts department. Dogs have around 530 million cells there; humans, 16 billion neurons. Congratulations.
Parts of cats’ cerebral cortices contribute to survival wherewithal. Their most important survival senses are hearing and seeing. Cats can hear frequencies three times those heard by humans. To determine sound directions, all cats can move their ears independently, some even to 180 degrees. And in low-light conditions, cats see six times better than humans.
Cat brains also come equipped with an internal gyroscope. Called an “aerial righting reflex,” it helps them survive falls. They’re almost assured to right themselves and land on four loose, muscular legs that act like springs.
So cats have the smarts and capabilities to adapt to conditions that dogs, humans and maybe even brown bears would find challenging.
There’s disconcerting news, though. A 2022 study has reported comparisons of present- day cats’ noggins with skulls of their closest distant ancestor, the African wildcat. The result? Over the last 10,000 years, cats’ heads and brains have gotten smaller. Researchers theorized that domestication may have negatively affected cats.
House cats don’t appear to sweat it. The things sleep about 70 percent of their lives. Their humans do the heavy lifting.
Cat brains are largely a mystery. Their impulsive temperaments make them poor test subjects, and their tenure with humans is comparatively brief. Smithsonian Magazine says that cats have been hanging with us for only about 12,000 years.
That chronology coincides with the advent of agricultural societies. Grain was stored, which attracted rats, which attracted cats. Farmers needed a pest controller, cats needed to eat, so a symbiotic relationship developed. In that sense, cats may have somewhat self-domesticated.
Whether cats ever became fully domesticated is dubious. According to “Nature Communications,” today’s house cats share 95.6 percent of their genome with tigers. Political commentator George F. Will explains, “Domestic cat’ is an oxymoron.”
In contrast to cats, Sweden’s Royal Institute of Technology says, dog domestication began 32,000 years ago. We have had far more time to train and “understand” dogs than cats. Moreover, the stuff we know for sure about dog brains results from MRI tests.
Researchers train dogs to remain still in a magnetic resonance imaging tunnel, then peer into their brains while the dogs undergo tests. Cats are far too rambunctious for that business. Plus, you’d have to keep waking them up.
With MRI not an option, researchers use various tests, many developed for use with dogs, which may be unsuitable for cats. To illustrate, research has capitalized on cats’ keen hearing ability. With the cat in one room, the cat’s owner’s voice and a different voice are generated from another room so that the cat hears each. Most cats respond with ear twitches or tail wags only when they hear their owner’s voice.
Researchers might deduce that “cats retain a mental representation of their owners.” Mental maps are considered “a crucial bridge to higher cognitive processes such as forward planning and imagination.”
However, as one might surmise, some cat breeds are smart. Others are a bit challenged.
The largest study of cats, conducted by an international group of researchers, was reported in 2017. Belgium University of Leuven’s geneticist Claudio Ottoni was part of that team. Ottoni said one of the most significant findings was that there is zero evidence of humans breeding cats before the Middle Ages.
But during the Middle Ages, the “blotched tabby” cat appeared, with stripes that create whorls or spots. Blotched tabby cats do not exist in the wild. Ottoni says, “For the first time in our long history of cat companionship, humans took charge of cat breeding.”
Today, The International Cat Association recognizes 73 breeds of cats. Of those, the Abyssinian breed tops most lists as the smartest. You can see Abyssinians on YouTube.
The Abyssinian’s intelligence was even mentioned in an episode of “The Simpsons” when Chief Wiggum says, “I’m at least as smart as a cat, right Lou?” Lou responds, “What breed, Chief? I mean, I saw an Abyssinian once who could change channels.”
Siamese are next up in the smarts department. One runner up is the Ashera, but unless you’ve got deep pockets, know that first-generation Ashera cats can fetch up to $125,000.
At the other end of the spectrum, are Persians and Himalayans, numbers one and two in the “challenged” department.
Let’s sum this up. Cats are inscrutable. As businessman Robert J. Vogel said, “A dog is a man’s best friend. A cat is a cat’s best friend.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
