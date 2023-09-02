The history of economic development is littered with gimmicks. Then-Mayor Pat McCrory breathlessly plumped for the NASCAR Hall of Fame when it rolled into Charlotte, bringing with it little but a hefty cost for the subsidizing city. Stadiums have been built across America, no matter how many studies debunk the bogus promises of sports team profiteers.

But for all this legacy of failure, few dubious growth strategies threaten as many social repercussions as Phil Berger’s push to plant casinos in rural North Carolina.

Kent Misegades

The health of rural NC counties varies. In counties where people vote Democrat, dependence on the government feed trough is great, schools are abysmally poor, crime is high, drug use is high, and things are going backwards. See Robeson County. No amount of taxpayer money will change this. Gambling will only make it worse. In rural counties where Trump voters make up the majority, like Moore or Montgomery Counties, economies are sound, crime is low, home and private schools are growing, and entrepreneurs are enjoying lower costs and hard-working employees. They don’t seek government “help”, just want it to stay out of the way.

Kent Misegades

Casinos are like a giant leech, sucking the money, blood and brains out of their victims. Carolina Forward is a radical leftist group based in radically left Carborro. The fact they use and the word “Forwards” from an old German socialist movement (Vorwärts) speaks volumes. Both party establishments are to blame for this latest stupid idea. It was then Democrat Lt. Governor Bev Perdue who snuck the vote for the state lottery through, when two Republican legislators were absent. She boasted about “sneaking it through“ afterwards, then famously plundered the funds for non-education pet projects in 2009. Why Phil Berger, formal fiscal conservative, supports casinos is mystifying to us all. But House Speaker Timmy Moore, directed surely by the least popular GOP Senator, Thom Tillis, has a long history of supporting casinos. Note most are on Indian lands, and they vote nearly 100% Democrat.

Barbara Misiaszek

All the reasons you mention not to establish casinos in rural areas of the state are exactly the reasons one should be located in Moore County. We already rank 10th in the state for tourism and those tourists making their way here have plenty of money and nothing to do at night. We'd move up from 10th to very near the top.

John Misiaszek

Kent Misegades

Gambling does not grow an economy. It sucks a few remaining dollars from those with little to spare. Most tourists here are self-made middle to upper class who know the value of a dollar and aren’t likely to throw it away at a gambling table. The exception to this are government employees and retirees who have never worked in the private sector and have no idea how hard it is to have a few extra dollars remaining after paying for their families’ needs and having the government’s hand in their wallets. What we need are entrepreneurs risking their own money to turn ideas into profits, and a government that stays out of their way. Moore County could attract them if it significantly lowered taxes and regulations, which could be done by privatizing everything, including and especially education.

Barbara Misiaszek

Kent, we have virtually unlimited online gambling now in NC. The path is wide open for those you don't think should gamble. Who was it who enabled this? Oh, I remember, the GOP Assembly and Senate. The people who will come to a casino here in Moore County, most of them, can well afford it. Again, casinos aren't just about gambling as has been expressed in comments to The Pilot previously.

John Misiaszek

