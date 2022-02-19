You know your dog is smart. But is he brainy?
Dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, are Americans’ choice of pet. They have high social IQs: they’ll do almost anything for a treat, a scratch behind the ear or on their tummy.
The first known wolf-“dog” lived 31,700 years ago. It resembled an extra-large Siberian husky, had great big teeth and lived large on a diet of horse, musk ox and reindeer. Then, existing humans and wolves entered a symbiotic relationship. Humans trailed wolves to hunt, and wolves ate food scraps.
But the National Academy of Sciences says true canine “domestication” may have started in Siberia 23,000 years ago when humans and wolves were isolated together during the last ice age.
Since then, constant domestication has boosted dogs’ IQ levels. Many psychologists define “intelligence” as the ability to acquire knowledge and use it to adapt to different situations.
Dogs adapt. There are bomb, drug, cadaver and cancer-sniffing dogs. They’ll jump from aircraft. The military uses them. A U.S. Navy dog was a member of SEAL Team Six, the elite military operatives that killed Osama bin Laden.
In the 1890s, Russian physiologist Ivan Petrovich Pavlov discovered a new way to train dogs. Pavlov rang a bell at feeding time and found that the dogs became “conditioned” to salivate when the bell rang. Thus began classical stimulus-response psychology, used to train humans and dogs alike.
Pavlov’s approach was innovative but represented “rote” learning. Moreover, he couldn’t understand dogs’ brain functioning.
But in 2011, Emory neuroscientist Gregory Berns arrived. Berns trained dogs to remain still in an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) tunnel as he presented objects like a shirt saturated with their owner’s sweat smell. Berns could scrutinize the internal architecture and patterns of a dog’s brain, and brain excitation during the experiment.
Berns and fellow scientists have learned that a dog’s brain, though smaller than a human’s, has the same basic structures that serve the same functions. The hippocampus enables memory, the amygdala regulates fear level, etc. Dogs, like humans, use the left hemisphere to parse the meanings of words and the right to analyze intonation.
Canine-research facilities now exist around the world. In the U.S., there are facilities at Duke, Tufts, Yale and Vanderbilt universities.
Suzana Herculano-Houzel, of Vanderbilt University, studies neurons in dogs’ brains. Suzaana says, “I believe the absolute number of neurons an animal has, especially in the cerebral cortex, determines the richness of their internal mental state.” She says dogs are becoming progressively more intelligent over time.
According to “Frontiers in Neuroanatomy,” dogs are one of the most intelligent animals with the highest number of neurons, having about 429 million neurons in the cerebral cortex. The cortex is associated with the highest mental capabilities.
Let’s look at three recent discoveries about dogs. Canines understand “object permanence.” Hide an object and a dog knows it hasn’t “disappeared.” He also understands that when it reappears it should possess the same properties, like a snack that will still smell and look the same.
A 2021 study published in “Current Biology” reported that pups may be born ready to communicate with humans. Researchers gave puppies snacks then, out of their sight, a snack was placed under one of two cups. When a researcher pointed to the correct cup, the pups zipped straight to it 67 percent of the times; 50 percent represents chance. They “understood” humans’ act of “pointing” something very few nonhuman animals understand.
Dogs understand that time goes forward. Closed-circuit cameras show that dogs prepare when it’s time for their humans, who have been gone all day, to return, stirring from a nap, checking the front door, becoming restless and excited.
Human babies take far more time to learn all three of those basic truths.
Of course, like humans, dogs differ in aptitude. Case in point is the Border Collie, “Chaser.” She and her owner, Professor John Pilley, who had retired from Wofford College, S.C., have both died. But before their death, Pilley taught Chaser to retrieve particular toys from a collection of 1,022 — correctly — 95 percent of the time.
It got better. Chaser learned to discern groups and categories of toys — “bigger toys,” “blue toys,” etc. And here’s the kicker: once she learned those “concepts, she was able to use her brain and start to learn by inference, which is the way children learn.” In other words, “This one belongs to the bigger group, that one to the blue group.” Duke University’s Brian Hare, author of “The Genius of Dogs,” called Chaser the most scientifically important dog in over a century.
But if you want the smartest pet, get a chimpanzee, the most intelligent non-human animal on earth. In January, late night television host Stephen Colbert brought widespread attention to a viral clip showing an orangutan named Rambo driving a golf cart. YouTube him.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines writer.
