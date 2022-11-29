I have decided to use this newspaper as a means to make a public announcement. I’m willing to put my reputation at risk because I’ve held these dark secrets inside me for too long.
I expect to be shunned by those of you who know me. As I approach, you’ll purse your lips and shake your heads. You’ll lower your chin, avoiding eye contact, and you’ll whisper to each other expressing solemn sympathy for my pitiful life. Women will cross the street to avoid passing near me.
Here it goes. I’m ready to come clean and expose my dirty laundry for all to see.
My name is Barry. I’m an expirationist. The filthy truth is …well… I eat foods beyond their expiration and “best by” dates.
I pay no attention to “sell by” dates. I eat foods from the refrigerator and pantry unconscious of “use by” dates. I have some frozen foods in my freezer that are at least a year old. None of the expiration dates mean anything to me.
For instance, I ate cottage cheese this week stamped with “Use by September 15, 2022.” It was at least a month overdue. There were no furry, green stalks growing from it, at least on its surface, that I could see. A little salt and pepper and it tasted fine to my palate. Cross my heart and hope to die. Which isn’t likely — at least from the cottage cheese — since I actually may be strengthening my “constitution” by eating expired foods.
And I ate tortilla chips yesterday that had a “best by” date of May 26, 2022. They were actually more “thin and chewy” than their advertised “thin and crispy,” but that didn’t stop me from eating them. The poor chips got lodged, forgotten, in the back of the pantry and I couldn’t bear to toss them out.
As long as I’m baring my soul, I confess I cut and throw away the white and green mold from the long-expired block before eating cheese. I’ve heard that cutting off the mold is ineffective. The tentacles of the “fungusamongus” stretch like an all-consuming web of tiny, hidden, yeasty aliens possessing the entire block of cheese. MWAHAHAHAHA! But a little fresh penicillin never hurt anybody, right?
Exposing my private culinary peccadillos to the public hasn’t been easy, but I’m comforted by knowing that I’m probably not alone. At least with the male of the species and those over age 50.
I’m sure it must be proven scientific fact that those gender differences — the willingness of men to eat “whatever” and women to sniff-test freshly opened jugs of milk — come from a weaker “squeamish factor” that men have developed. Known scientifically as the “Yuck Factor,” it applies to eating things that might be a little tainted, expired or “unfresh.” The Yuck Factor has weakened in men over eons of evolution by men eating whatever it took — rotten or not — to chase down woolly mammoths and successfully conclude the hunt. That evolution and its ties to hunting is why men’s weakened squeamish factor applies only to tainted foods and not to changing diapers, about which they’re still squeamish. Cavemen could eat tainted meat on the run but they could not change a tainted diaper on the run.
I plead guilty to adding some “aged” Thai sweet chili to a noodle dish the other day. That condiment has been sitting on the bottom shelf of our refrigerator for years, aging like a fine wine. It’s marked with a 2007 “manufacture date” and a 2009 “expiration date.” Though long past its expiration date, it’s still as good as the day it was born. Admittedly, I have not tested the sweet chili sauce in a Petri dish.
For me, if it’s not turned green, if it smells relatively good, and has been kept cold in the refrigerator, I wonder, “How bad could it be?” So, I admit this, even though it could mean social segregation, public shame — and fewer dinner guests.
To those neighbors and friends still inclined, however hesitantly, to accept dinner invitations to our home: I promise I will not slice the mold off the cheese we serve you. But I can’t promise the hot sauce won’t be expired. Why worry? Everyone knows the spiciness of hot sauce kills bacteria. I swear I can hear them screaming in agony even with hot sauce-caused steam shooting from my ears.
As I mentioned, decades of astute study and observation have shown me it’s mostly older men willing to eat “expired” items. Again, it must be scientific fact that a stronger constitution or “bowels” (as my grandmother suggested was necessary for a healthful life) must have been developed in older people during times of great sacrifice and need, like when we adults need the processed cheese “hit” and have to scrape the scum from the top of the Cheez Whiz found in the farthest, darkest reaches of our refrigerators before microwaving and eating it. Kids just haven’t experienced that kind of deprivation.
Younger people I know — including our own kids — won’t touch anything beyond the “sell by” and “best by” dates, let alone the “use by” or “expiration” dates. They even throw away unopened but dented cans of food. Weaker bowels, known in medical circles by the technical term, “Cheez Whiz Syndrome,” must be why young people throw away lots of good, edible food, including expired Cheez Whizz even though we all know its super processing allows it to last eternally.
Now that I’ve come out publicly shaming myself, I hope you can find it in your hearts to look at me as you pass me by. Being an expirationist is a heavy cross to bear. But I just can’t help myself. I plan to rescue the dented cans of green beans from our kids’ trash cans and eat them. I may make a rare exception if the cans are bulging.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
