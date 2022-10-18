America’s divorce rate is high, though it has been higher. For a long time before 2000, it held steady at 49 percent.
Then, according to U.S. Census and CDC data, it began to fall. By last year, the rate had decreased to 39 percent. Still, that’s two-fifths of marriages that failed to go the distance.
Bestselling self-help writer Mark Manson speculates it’s because many weren’t truly in love when they got married. According to Manson, their “love” was conditioned upon the continuation of an illusion — “fantastic sex, a lifestyle enabled by the other’s money, or beauty or whatever. When the condition fades, or no longer stokes you as it once did, what you mistook for love vanishes.” Manson says true love is unconditional.
Many agencies that monitor “fault-divorce” include infidelity and money disputes as top divorce reasons. The American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy says that “25 percent of married men and 15 percent of married women have had extramarital affairs.”
Adultery became a reason for divorce in Rome when Emperor Augustus made infidelity a crime. Regarding financial disputes, the Journal of Family Relationships says, “If you’re arguing about money early in your relationship, watch out: That may be the No. 1 predictor of whether or not you’ll end up divorced.”
There’s more to it. According to Pew Research, conservative Christians like evangelical Protestants are, by a wide margin, more likely to divorce than other Christian sects — or non-Christian religions, atheists or agnostics. Marriages between people of different faiths also have higher divorce rates.
Ditto for people who treat marriage whimsically. Some, for example, marry on March 14 — Pi Day, 3.14, the constant ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter; it’s also Albert Einstein’s birthday. But economists at the University of Melbourne found that weddings planned on “gimmick” dates are as high as 36 percent more likely to end in divorce.
Those married between ages 15-24 are more apt to divorce, and blacks are almost twice as likely to divorce than whites. The divorce rate for second marriages is a whopping 67 percent. Better the second time around?
Abuse is also a leading cause. And increasingly, obesity of one partner is cause for divorce.
But as income and education levels rise, divorce rates fall.
One prominent reason for high divorce rates is the relative ease of obtaining divorce. There doesn’t have to be a reason anymore. All states now allow “no-fault” divorce. That has been the case in North Carolina since 1965. In this state, you are required to stay apart for one year, then assert incompatibility.
“Incompatibility” fits neatly into a materialistic throwaway culture. Like, “Hey, I tried these shoes, they’re incompatible with my feet, I want my money back.”
Historically, however, untying the knot has been more difficult than tying it. Responding to Henry VIII’s establishment of the Anglican Church, in 1563 the Pope codified the sacrament of marriage into canonical law. For Catholic adherents, marriage became an unbreakable contract.
Church courts possessed sole power to grant annulments. Yet, even after a divorce, remarriage, in the eyes of the church, is still not possible until one spouse dies.
By 1792, French revolutionaries had a belly full of Catholics running the show. They put many Catholic clergy to work as clerical aides for the state. They also enacted the first modern divorce bill into law.
But among Catholics and non-Catholics alike, divorce became heavily stigmatized and that, along with high attorney fees, meant divorce was largely reserved for high rollers.
Meaningful change didn’t arrive until the early 1900s. Several states, notably Nevada, shortened residency requirements, the period required to live in a state before divorce, in an unabashed attempt to draw people and their money. People flocked to Reno’s “divorce ranches,” as an example, where at the end of six weeks one could get divorced then remarried on the same day.
The greatest impact on divorce changes, though, has undoubtedly been the internet. Private online platforms like LegalZoom and HelloDivorce offer low-cost do-it-yourself divorce guidance. And government sites, like NCcourts.gov, offer divorce packets.
People interested in divorce uncomplicated by alimony or child-support issues can file for themselves, saving an average $13,000 in attorney fees. Moreover, the stigma attached to divorce has faded. HelloDivorce says “divorce parties” are now almost as prevalent as engagement parties.
Of course, you don’t need a divorce if you don’t get married. And psychologytoday.com says marriage rates are falling and cohabitation is rising, globally. In 2018, census.gov said, “Among those ages 18-24, cohabitation is now more prevalent than living with a spouse.”
So what’s new? In 1869, John Stuart Mill, writing in “The Subjection of Women,” described the legal institution of marriage as “the primitive state of slavery lasting on.”
And a hundred years later, Betty Friedan in “The Feminine Mystique” termed marriage as “the problem that had no name — the stultifying dependence of the white middle-class American housewife.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.