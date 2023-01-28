According to Wikipedia, “Prudence Margaret Leith is a British-South African restaurateur, chef, caterer, television presenter/broadcaster, businesswoman, journalist, cookery writer and novelist. She is (even) chancellor of Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh. She was a judge on BBC’s ‘Great British Menu’ for 11 years, before joining the TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’ in March 2017.”
Despite having all this success, Prue Leith has revealed, according to news reports, that she’s worried. She’s worried her “Great British Bake-Off” bosses wouldn’t be able to afford her health insurance amid the coronavirus pandemic, and so she “felt guilty for being old.”
Prue’s guilt is reflective of many of us, it seems. We’re guilty about a lot of things these days, including making it to “old age” like Prue. Some of us express guilt about having so-called “white privilege.” And some of us feel guilty for being born in America (vis-à-vis those less fortunate who are born in poor nations).
We feel guilt for eating too much and exercising too little. Guilt about our weight. Guilt for being healthy when others are not. Guilt about too much screen time. Guilt about working from home in our bunny slippers when others who can’t work from home have lost their jobs. Guilt for this and that. Guilt about everything. We’re consumed by guilt.
Certainly, there are few things we do that are worthy of being guilty about, but enough is enough already. How much more guilt can we take?
And then there’s this. Just as I did some time ago, my brother-in-law recently experienced hip and leg pain that laid him up for a month. He was diagnosed with something that adds another thing to the long list of things we can feel guilt about: the affliction “Dormant Butt Syndrome.”
Believe me, it’s a real thing. It sounds funny but it’s nothing to laugh about if you’ve had hellish, sleepless nights dealing with the pain.
Mamamia.com author Jacqueline Lunn writes that sitting is the new smoking. It can lead to poor posture, restricted circulation and — according to American physiotherapist Chris Kolba — a weak bottom. Or more specifically, Dormant Butt Syndrome or DBS.
Why is DBS a problem? Because, Kim Kardashian memes aside, our posteriors have a purpose. Ideally, your bottom should support your whole body and act as a shock-absorber during exercise. If you spend most of your day sitting, your gluteus maximus is likely to become minimus and “forget” how to do these things effectively. This means other parts of your body are called upon to compensate, leading to back pain, knee injuries and hip strain.
So, all the quarantining I did during our pandemic was unhealthy for me, according to certified medical experts. Authorities in the field of DBS, those like my Marine Corps drill instructors, also call this syndrome “Dead Butt Syndrome,” or their favorite, “Dumb Butt Syndrome.”
I thought my Marine Corps drill instructors were “God,” them having life and death authority over my worthless body. And I was also instructed that there would be no crying home to Mommy because they were fulfilling the roles of both my father AND my mother during my training. In addition to all these omnipotent positions they held, my drill instructors were also — I came to discover in hindsight (pun intended) — skilled medical experts in the study, diagnosis and treatment of DBS.
In applying their vast knowledge of DBS, my drill instructors told me at least 10 times a day — using slightly saltier language than I’m permitted to use in this family newspaper — “Fetzer, you had better get your lazy, stupid, good for nothing, dumb butt moving — and moving fast — or there’s gonna be hell to pay!”
And you know what? They were right.
I’m not kidding with you here. My drill instructors knew exactly what they were talking — or rather, yelling — about. They weren’t about to let me sit, even for a minute and develop DBS.
According to the same article by Lunn, “Experts at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center worked with patients suffering from knee, hip or back injuries and now believe that many of these issues are linked to your butt. DBS can happen as the result of prolonged inactivity, such as sitting for long periods.”
So, in addition to all the other guilt we’re suffering from these days, we can add DBS to the list. And personally, I’ve got a long guilt list. I’m old and white and like baked goods just like Prue. And I’m in danger of acquiring Dumb Butt Syndrome with all the sitting I did during our pandemic.
And to top off all that pandemic sitting, as I get older I’m sitting more on my “lard butt,” another term of endearment my drill instructors used for me. Routinely.
I hope I can stick with my 2023 New Year’s resolution to sit less and run more, thereby reducing both my worthless, ugly, stupid, lard butt and also the chance of contracting DBS. Those drill instructors are so smart! Why don’t they have medical degrees?
And how come there’s never a USMC drill instructor around when you need one? They could help me with my guilt complex as well as with preventing DBS.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
