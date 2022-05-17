Kindergartners won’t understand that, they’re too young.”
“Kindergarten isn’t a big deal.”
“It’s only kindergarten.”
“Why do kindergartners need to know that?”
I have heard these statements and questions for the past seven years as a kindergarten teacher, yet it is my favorite grade to teach. For many children it is their first experience of school. They go from not knowing a single letter of the alphabet to being able to read emergent texts. They experience social problems and learn how to solve them with compromise. They start the year drawing potato people (large heads with sprouts sticking out) and end it with complete masterpieces of multiple characters and elaborate settings.
This first year of school sets the stage for a love of learning and lays the foundation for success; how insult- ing to hear that it is “just kindergarten.”
We read hundreds of informational and fictional texts throughout the year, with many of them becoming favorites to the students. Just like a favorite movie, they want to experience the story over and over again.
What is attractive about these books? What draws children’s attention to them? Why do they become the favorite? I asked my students just that, and their responses, yet again, prove that their time in the kindergarten class- room is meaningful, impactful and essential.
One student declared “You Are Enough,” by Margaret O’Hair and Sofia Sanchez, was her favorite book, saying, “I really liked this book because it showed so many types of people. I liked learning that people are different but it doesn’t make them less, every- one is special.
“Then I met a person that had two different skin colors, and I was surprised but I remembered seeing the picture in this story. It was neat to see someone that was in the book in real life.”
Rudine Sims Bishop, mother of multi- cultural literature, has advocated for books that provide proverbial mirrors, windows and sliding glass doors for students, allowing them to see them- selves and others in books, and to empathize with the experiences of others.
One student said “Interrupting Chicken,” by David Ezra Stein, was favorite because, “I like how the dad reads books to him. At home I like bedtime stories too but I don’t interrupt Mom when she reads to me.”
“Goldilicious,” by Victoria Kann, was the favorite for another student because, “I remember reading this book on the first day of school. I was so sad and you gave it to me to read and it made me feel better. I also really like unicorns.”
Another student said “The Earth Book,” by Todd Parr, was her favorite because, “I remember reading this book during Earth Day. I think it is important to take care of the Earth and this book shows people doing lots of different things to help our planet.” Children enjoy books that remind them of their own experiences; they are able to relate to characters and see themselves in the stories they read.
“Drawn Together,” by Minh Le, was the favorite of another student. A beautiful story about a child and his grandfather communicating through pictures since they speak different languages, she loved this book because, “I really like the pictures. The grandpa’s pictures are really cool. I also like that even though they didn’t speak the same language, they spoke to each other through their drawings.
“The pictures also show the difference between the boy and the grandpa with the colors and how they draw. Then they switch wands and paint brushes and that shows they are learning from each other even though the boy is little and the grandpa is old.”
I will take a moment to remind readers that these are the statements of kindergarten students — 5- and 6-year- old children — the youngest children in our school.
Children need access to stories that are culturally relevant, developmentally appropriate and enjoyable. They also need access to informational texts that accurately portray the main topic and include authentic photographs.
When children develop a love of reading, the doors of the world open to them. They are able to encounter and experience different people, places, and time periods from the safety and comfort of their rooms. They are able to find themselves within characters and see their own self worth.
They gain confidence, knowledge and empathy within the pages of books.
Kindergartners may be young but they are also highly capable of understand- ing what could be considered complex subject matter. Every child should be able to see themselves reflected in the stories they read and feel loved, valued and respected in their classrooms.
After two very unusual school years, it has been a blessing to watch us move forward to a new normal and adapt to life’s changes. I am beyond proud of the growth my students have made this year — they are kind, smart, empathetic and empowered individuals with hearts of gold.
The end of the school year is always bittersweet, because though we know these amazing kiddos are ready to fly to first grade, we will miss them dearly. It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to teach kindergarten at Sandhills Farm Life, serve the diverse families of Moore County, and advocate for equitable practices.
Michele Cunningham, M.A.Ed, is a kindergarten teacher at Sandhills Farm Life school.
