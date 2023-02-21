Remember the 1950s? For most of today’s readers, the answer to that question is probably a quick no. But for those retirees like me in this community who’ve been around long enough to answer “yes,” I highly recommend a book that I’m now halfway through and which I have trouble putting down.
It’s by the late David Halberstam, and it’s called simply “The Fifties.”
I hasten to note that, at nearly 750 pages, this is not a quick book to breeze through. Nor would it be at all easy to find a bound volume, since it came out in 1993. (Wife Brenda gifted this copy to me several years back. I just happened to take it down from the shelf a week or so ago and have hardly been able to put it down since.)
To put things in a personal context: When the ’50s began, I was a 7-year-old second-grade student at Eugene Field Elementary School back in the pleasant little Missouri community of Carthage. By the time they ended, I was a high school senior who would soon graduate and go off to enlist in the Army Security Agency.
Anyway, I have so many memories of that era that were freshened by Halberstam’s prose.
“The Fifties were captured in black-and-white, most often by still photographers,” he wrote in the preface. “By contrast, the decade that followed was, more often than not, caught in living color on tape or film. Not surprisingly, in retrospect the pace of the Fifties seemed slower, almost languid. Social ferment, however, was beginning just beneath this placid surface.”
Indeed. Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy thrust himself into the headlines early in the decade with his explosive allegations that the federal government had been infiltrated by hundreds of Communists. And what later became known as the civil rights movement began on Dec. 1, 1955, when a Black woman named Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to move to the back of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.
Yep, there was definitely some stuff going on.
For countless millions of families, though, the 1950s were a time when they welcomed a move into a new house in a thriving new neighborhood — and relished a period of relative and much-deserved peace and normalcy after the 1940s and its most nightmarish war in human history.
Though my father always expressed shame at the fact that he had been unable to participate in World War II for health reasons, all three of my uncles had served overseas in the Army. They must have had many horrendously dramatic memories of those historic years, but I remember wondering why they never seemed to breathe a word about those experiences to anyone till their dying days.
For me, though, the 1950s were mostly a wholesome period of small-town and rural life experienced during a period when most Americans happily embraced a period of relative calm. (Of course, the Fifties also included a rather poorly fought war in Korea. Fortunately for me, I happened to carry out my Army enlistment after that one and before our involvement in the later one in Vietnam.)
As I have written before (touching on some of the same stuff in an 80th birthday column last summer), I marvel at the freedom we kids enjoyed back then, compared to the way things seem to be now. Groups of us would often disappear after breakfast and not return till dinner time — spending our unregulated days exploring caves, hunting sparrows with our BB guns, swimming in creeks, walking on railroad tracks or whatever. Yikes!
Most of all, as also noted before, I remember my wonderful summers spent herding cows and feeding calves and driving tractors on my grandfather’s dairy farm near Joplin. I so regret that so few of today’s generation seem to have such treasured experiences.
So, I gather, did author Halberstam.
“Most Americans were optimistic about the future,” he wrote. “The post-World War II rush to have children would later be described as the ‘baby boom.’ … It would be a good time to be young and get on with family and career: Prices and inflation remained relatively low. …
“Even if the specter of Communism lurked on the horizon — particularly as both superpowers developed nuclear weapons — Americans trusted their leaders to tell them the truth, to make sound decisions, and to keep us out of war.”
And so on. Anyway, that’s enough. Again, I recommend this book, if you can find a copy. Or get it online. (Who would have known what that meant back in the 1950s?) Meanwhile, Dear Reader, if you have any pleasant or unpleasant memories from that particular period, please let me hear about them so I can perhaps share them in a future column. Thanks.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
