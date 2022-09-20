Dad always said, “Blood is thicker than water” when relating stories about relatives.
He didn’t mean it impolitely or disrespectfully. He just meant, I think, that when it came to family loyalties, in his opinion at least, blood kin generally came first. Someone’s brother- or sister-in-law, stepmother or mother- or father-in-law didn’t have as high a “status” in the family hierarchy as a blood relative like a brother or sister or mother or father. At least in Dad’s estimation, non-blood relatives didn’t rank as high.
I think Dad came by this line of thinking naturally. His father, but particularly his mother — my grandmother — pounded it into his head during his youth. Grandma Mary was more vocal on these subjects (many others, too) than Grandpa. Grandpa tended to keep family disputes to himself.
But Grandma didn’t hold her tongue. Still, I believe Grandma Mary, like my dad, came by her thinking on these matters honestly from her own experiences with family, her father, Frank, having remarried after Mary’s mother’s death.
That remarriage when Mary was still a young girl must have influenced her thinking. I have a letter to Mary from her older sister lamenting that their father Frank was being “driven like a mule” by his “new” wife Helen working on her farm. In another letter, my grandma’s sister blamed Helen for Frank’s eventual stroke and death. And when Frank died, Helen seems to have disappeared.
Frank’s heirs ultimately inherited nothing from what was once Frank’s estate. Helen, allegedly, took everything with her, a source of dismay and anger among Frank’s daughters.
And on my grandpa’s branch of the family tree, a similar thing happened. Grandpa never spoke of it, to my knowledge. But Grandma Mary did. The family on the side of my great-grandfather’s brother — my great-great uncle — was “cut out of the will,” or so the story went, and thereafter, right or wrong, the two sides never had much, if anything, to do with each other. They still don’t some 90 years later.
Growing up, I never even heard of that side of the Fetzer clan, even though we lived in the same city and there was blood there (although diluted by generations and poisoned by money). We attended family reunions for years with second and third cousins from one side, but never heard even a mention of our second and third cousins from the other side.
Why? What was passed down was that — and in Grandma Mary’s opinion — my great-great uncle’s moral turpitude led to the loss of the family farm. Consequently, what wasn’t likely to happen while Dad was alive has only happened since he passed on. I met and have now established a relationship with one of the kin of my great-great- uncle. But I’ll never know her like I know my other blood kin.
I’d venture a guess that court cases in examples like those described above might be the majority of the cases probate judges must decide. And when it comes to money and wills and possessions and heirs and who owns what and who did what to whom, there’s a good chance “bad” blood will be created whether or not there’s blood or no blood.
Money can — and does and has and will — poison relationships, especially when there are no blood relations to fall back on. And even when there is blood, like in the case of my great-great-uncle whose family was allegedly cut out of the will, probate is almost sure to be fraught with emotions and disagreements.
No blood just makes the bad blood worse. But in the case of family arguments over inheritance, what I’ll call “blood money and things,” it really doesn’t matter in the final analysis, does it? It’s all bad, blood or no blood.
I want to believe that’s partly what Dad was warning us about when he said blood was thicker than water. Family relationships are more important than blood money or things. We can’t take the money and things with us when we transition to the Great Beyond, so why get so worked-up over them?
I make no claim on a unique story of family squabbles like this. Allow me to venture another guess: I’ll bet many families have some kind of similar kerfuffle in their family histories if they dig deep enough.
But family quarrels over inheritance, while perhaps common, have generational impacts and color our attitudes about each other for decades. I mean, look at me. I’m writing about these issues almost a century after they happened in my family back in the 1930s.
And what’s been passed down over those 100 years is not Helen’s business acumen, as the female owner of a farm, or my great-great-uncle’s love as a father.
While we’ll never know for certain, I’d venture a third guess that my great-grandfather’s “new” wife Helen was actually a fine woman (rather than a “mule driver”) and that Frank made overt financial decisions to support his older “new” wife over his younger daughters.
And I’d also guess my great-great- uncle was actually a good man with no more — or less — moral turpitude than the rest of us. Yet the accounts passed down — poisoned by money — tell darker stories.
So, while “blood may be thicker than water,” family divisions over blood money and things can change history … at least that history we remember. Blood or not, those divisions are all bad
And that time that allegedly “cures all ills”? It can be a very long time indeed.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
