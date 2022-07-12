One thing President Biden is finding very difficult to do lately is to get through a prepared speech or an answer to a reporter’s question without blaming someone or something other than himself.
He has blamed the Afghanistan debacle on “the generals”; blamed tangled supply chains for inflation; blamed the overall economic nose-dive on COVID-19 and Vladimir Putin; blamed surging lawlessness on COVID and guns; blamed rising fuel prices on Putin and the Ukraine invasion; blamed gas prices on fuel company CEOs and on and on.
Politicians have a reputation for conveniently playing loose with the truth; yet they keep getting re-elected. I’m no psychologist, but it seems that if that behavior is repeatedly rewarded with re-election, they just may begin to believe lying doesn’t matter. In the latest annual Gallup poll, just 9 percent of those surveyed rated politicians very high/high on honesty and ethics.
There is another serious issue associated with blame and lying. It is the president’s abrogation of one of the foundational elements of leadership: accountability. He talks about “the buck stops with me,” but saying and doing are two different actions.
This is not a “blame game.” It is much too serious to be referred to as anything as trite as a game. This is about having a leader who is lying about two of the most important issues in this country impacting every person every day: inflation and gas prices.
During his 17 months in office, the average national price for a gallon of gas has gone from $2.25 to $4.90 today. Meanwhile, inflation has risen from 1.4 percent to 8.6 percent.
We all know blame means an attempt to deflect responsibility from one’s self. Another way to look at it is to define the exact opposite of blame, which is accountability.
Absence of accountability goes further. We cannot trust someone who lacks the moral courage to tell us the truth about the most important issues facing America. Without trust, how are we going to respect that person as our leader? Without accountability, neither trust nor respect will become part of the leadership equation. The president’s pathetic poll numbers prove this point.
The legendary CBS Radio and TV journalist and commentator Edward R. Murrow once said, “To be persuasive, you must be believable; to be believable you must be credible; to be credible you must be truthful.”
Having discussed the president’s character, we also must consider the larger issue of culture. Culture is a powerful and pervasive force in every organization. Culture is an organization’s personality; caring, hateful, honest, energetic, visionary, risk-taking, vengeful. Culture will change over time for better or worse.
Blame is spreading. It has become obvious that the secretaries of the departments of State, Defense, Transportation, Energy, Homeland Security, etc. have, by choice or otherwise, bought in to the notion of pointing fingers elsewhere as a leadership mechanism.
The political left picks up on the blame culture and it spreads. Blame is deemed acceptable by our liberal media and liberal institutions. We are creating a next generation of leaders who believe blame is an acceptable leadership tool.
But there are others who see a culture of blame for what it really is, corrosive behavior that eats away at the foundation of leadership and further divides our nation.
The presidency of the United States may be the most difficult and demanding leadership position in the world. A best-case scenario would be for our president to have experienced years of leader development from the first-line leader level through strategic, experienced long-range planning successes and failures. They should be experienced in how to deemphasize self-interests by always seeking the greater good for the organization as a whole.
President Biden has none of this training and his natural reaction is to turn to what 50 years of politics has taught him, which is to play loose with the truth and resort to blame.
All leaders are held accountable for the welfare of their people.
Marvin L. Covault, Lt. Gen U.S. Army, retired, is the author of “Vision to Execution: A Book for Leaders” and “Fix the Systems, Transform America” and the blog WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.
