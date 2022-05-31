If you enjoy paying $4-$5 per gallon for gasoline, you must love President Biden’s energy policies.
I spent a 35-year career in the energy industry and I find President Biden’s energy policies incomprehensible. Virtually everything he’s done on energy since taking office has been the opposite of what he should have done, starting with his first day in office in January 2021.
He began that day by killing the Keystone XL pipeline, which had been delayed for several years by the Obama administration and then approved for construction by President Trump. The purpose of the pipeline was to transport Canadian crude oil into the United States for refining and use.
Some of that crude is still coming into our country by rail, which is far dirtier, more costly and prone to accidents than pipelines. Ask the people of Casselton, ND, where a 2013 oil train derailment caused a massive explosion and fire.
Canada isn’t going to keep that oil in the ground as naive environmentalists think. It either comes into the U.S. by rail or moves by pipeline to Canada’s west coast, from where it is shipped to China for refining. Guess whose refineries operate cleaner, China’s or ours?
Killing Keystone XL and other pipelines makes the climate worse, not better. The Keystone XL pipeline is unlikely to ever be built, a big mistake.
Also on his first day in office, Biden suspended oil drilling on federal lands, including offshore areas and large sections of the western United States. Biden’s supporters say that oil companies have thousands of acres under lease on which they haven’t begun drilling. But they don’t mention that the Biden administration has slow-walked the issuance of permits to enable the drilling to begin.
Also, the fact that the leases have been awarded doesn’t mean the lease is a good prospect for producing oil. Oil companies conduct seismic testing to identify the prospects for finding oil and if the prospects are not great, they don’t drill, even though they have a lease. Obviously, you drill where you think the oil is.
Then there’s his attitude toward hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking. This is the process that expanded greatly in recent years and is largely responsible for transforming our country from dependence on (mostly) Middle East oil to energy independence at the end of the Trump administration.
At the behest of climate activists, the Biden administration has done everything in its power to eliminate fracking and as a result, our oil dependence on other countries is back on the rise. This is a national security and economic tragedy.
As a result of the anti-oil and gas policies of the Biden administration, large banks and other investors are now reluctant to provide capital for oil exploration. The oil and gas business is a very capital intensive business, and huge amounts of new capital are required to explore and drill for oil.
This problem was compounded by the pandemic, which greatly reduced oil demand and decimated the profits of the oil industry. It takes time and money to ramp up drilling after massive drilling cutbacks.
Then comes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the world’s third largest oil and gas producer, producing about 10 percent of the world’s oil and 40 percent of Western Europe’s natural gas. To their credit, Western countries have eliminated or reduced oil purchases from Russia.
However, oil and gas are global commodities, and 10 percent is difficult to make up from other sources. Because of the Biden administration’s policy mistakes described above, the United States, the world’s largest oil producer, is ill-prepared to quickly meet this shortfall.
Incredibly, rather than unleashing the capabilities of the U.S. oil industry, Biden is now pleading with Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela to produce and sell us more oil. He viciously attacks our domestic industry and restricts purchases from Canada — a friend — then buys more oil from the despots in Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela instead.
Even among climate alarmists, a little common sense is helpful. First, “clean energy” isn’t all that clean. More than 80 percent of our total energy production, including electricity, comes from coal, oil and gas and less than 6 percent from renewable sources, mostly solar and wind. We can move to more renewables over time but let’s not get rid of the oil, gas and coal before renewables can take their place. That’ll take longer than some people think. We’re going to be dependent on oil and gas for a long time.
Finally, what about our electric grid? Some states, especially California, are already short of electricity and are experiencing outages and brownouts. Where is the extra electricity going to come from to power all those electric cars?
So if you’re unhappy about spending $75 to fill your tank, blame Joe Biden.
John Rowerdink lives in Pinehurst.
(1) comment
In both 2020 and 2021 the U.S. was a net exporter of oil from what I've read. Why?
John Misiaszek
