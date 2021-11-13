Only a real knucklehead like me could emerge from the subway stop at Times Square in New York City, take in the orgiastic sights and sounds, and say, “Huh. Is there something special going on?”
Somebody call Mayberry. Gomer’s gone Big Apple.
I was born in a big city (Washington, D.C.) and cultured by Middle America, but I’ve basically been a small-town boy most of my life. I’ve traveled to plenty of big cities for business or pleasure — San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago — but always found comfort living in communities “scaled for living.” New York City remained little more to me than a distant skyline seen from I-95, the bulk of its throng well clear of my path — until last week.
The chief purpose for my first trip to New York last week was to celebrate my oldest brother’s recent marriage. Catherine and I also decided to call the trip a brief honeymoon, albeit with my 14-year-old son as chaperone.
“You’d better not say, ‘Hey, I’m walkin’ here!’” Ayden warned. Naturally, it was the first thing I said as soon as I got out of the car.
To call New York a city is to call the mosaics in the Basilica of San Vitale wall murals. As I rose into Manhattan from the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, I was trying to process the scene through the filters of all prior “big city experiences,” but nothing computed.
I was expecting one coherent city, albeit with distinct neighborhoods. Forget that NYC is actually five boroughs, and I was only hitting Manhattan. Within Manhattan, I was experiencing cities within cities, each with its own microeconomy and support structures.
As the city gets bigger, one’s life actually grows smaller. Here at home, it is nothing to get in the car in Seven Lakes and drive to Aberdeen for errands. You’d no sooner do that in New York City than you’d wear a Red Sox hat on the subway.
Depending on your neighborhood, everything you need is within a five- or six-block radius, or no more than a few stops on the subway line. Finding a Taj Ma-Teeter and filling your SUV with groceries to take home? Fuhgeddaboudit! You buy what you can schlep.
If one needs something obscure and “far away” in the next borough, it becomes a weekend errand. Everything is an ordeal in New York. There are no “quick trips” or easy errands or pop-in drop-ins.
It’s about 25 miles from Manhattan to Emerson, N.J. It might as well have been Mars. On the day we traveled out to meet my brother, new sister-in-law and her family, it took half a day to evaluate the travel options.
Hire a car? Not that far. Cab? Not so fab. Bus? First we’d have to get to the terminal, then get the right bus. A couple of hours. Train? That seemed fastest, so we chose it. Nope, it took about three hours, start to finish. On the plus side, we had an hour to kill at the bar in the Secaucus train station.
Going back at night, we opted for the bus, bought tickets and got dropped off at the stop. The bus pulled in — and kept on going. Three of us ran after the bus, pounding on the side. I banged on the door waving my phone. Then I waved a different digit.
We hired a Lyft to get us back.
Of all the curious sites in the city, one sticks with me. I have never seen so many dogs wearing clothes in one place, ever.
I’m not talking dainty and shivering pocketbook pups sporting sparkly vests. I’m talking about 100-pound Labradors wearing puffy jackets. And not a one of those dogs would look you in the eye as if to say, “I really don’t need this. I’m just humoring her.”
But for animal experiences, forget the Bronx Zoo. The real zoo is Times Square. On our first stroll through, it seemed so friendly. Ayden stopped me and told me to turn around and look at one of the massive electronic billboards.
“Wait for it,” he said. Sure enough, at the end of a watch commercial, it flashed what I took as a personal hello: “The Big Pilot.” Nice! How you doin’?
The next time we went through Times Square — at night, after seeing “The Lion King” — we were accosted by a scammer trying to hassle us. Ha! The hassle was on him.
As the scammer grew more aggressive, pursuing Ayden and ignoring my attempts to back him off, out of my peripheral vision came flying a white Lion King stadium cup, striking the scammer in the temple. Catherine had given him her own New York greeting.
The dude melted back into the crowd, maybe to bend down and pick up his manhood, which was now rolling in the gutter with Catherine’s Lion King cup.
Gomer may have come to Gotham, but hassle us? Fuhgeddaboudit!
