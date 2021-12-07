Since I am way past middle age, I have the advantage of perspective when it comes to comparing, as an adult, the overall performance of the last 12 presidents, JFK through Biden.
I cannot recall anything as egregious as what has happened on our southern border since January.
National security begins with border security. National security — and by extension, the safety of Americans — is every president’s top priority, or at least it has been until now.
From his first day, President Biden opened the border by freezing all funds for border wall construction and terminating Trump’s national border emergency declaration.
During the first four months in office, that decision accomplished two things: it cost taxpayers about $2 billion dollars and, most importantly, sent a signal around the world that the border is open.
For months, we have watched daily videos of illegal immigrant masses crossing the Rio Grande River, being met by Border Patrol agents, processed and transported to temporary holding areas. Adding insult to injury, President Biden is telling us, “The border is closed.” It is not.
The fiscal year ended in September with 1.7 million illegal immigrant encounters, the highest total recorded in one year. Border Patrol leaders estimate that hundreds of thousands more entered and were not apprehended.
Because the Border Patrol agents are routinely overwhelmed with masses of families and unaccompanied children, hundreds of miles of border go unpatrolled. In those areas, these crossings are a direct threat to our national security and safety of U.S. citizens.
But it gets worse. While we are battling COVID, 20-25 percent of those coming in are ill when they arrive. Where are those 1.7 million that we know about? They have been relocated around the country on buses and planes.
Why is our president allowing open borders? The reason is simple: tens of millions of potential Democratic Party voters. To accomplish that, the Build Back Better legislation contains a provision for amnesty for millions of those who entered the country illegally.
Is President Biden guilty of aiding and abetting? You decide.
Is the president also guilty of violating his oath of office? The presidential oath begins as follows: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…” That sentence, in and of itself, is a commitment to all Americans that the president will take all necessary steps to keep foreign enemies out of our country.
The Border Patrol routinely reports apprehension of illegals who are on terrorist watch lists. When President Biden opens the borders, isn’t he in violation of his oath of office to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic? Additionally, one would have to believe our terrorist enemies are using the open border to smuggle terrorists into the U.S.
Drug cartels control the border, and drugs of all kinds are pouring into the U.S. in tonnages never before experienced. For example, two pounds of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people; 130 pounds could kill everyone in the United States.
By April, 6,494 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the border, a 233 percent increase from the same period in 2020. The question is, how many tons of drugs came in undetected?
Is anyone surprised that drug overdose deaths in America in 2021 topped 100,000 for the first time? Is anyone in the Biden administration being held accountable? How can this administration get away with this level of deceit and deception in light of polling data that tells us only 25 percent of Americans approve of the Biden administration’s border policies?
Lt. Gen. Marvin L. Covault U.S. Army (ret.), is the author of “Vision to Execution: a Book for Leaders.”
